Lifeguard Station on Seaside Northern Beaches

Virtual Tour of Seaside, Oregon Coast

Once again, history takes the front seat on your journey through Seaside. The Promenade was built in the 20’s, first as a wooden construct, then made of concrete. These days, it stretches a little more than a mile and a half, taking you past beautiful motel fronts and charming beach cottages – many of them quite old.

Also of historical note are the lifeguard stations that pop up during the high seasons - which have been around for generations in one incarnation or another.