Cliffs Near Florence Turn Fiery Red

Watch yourself here, this part of the road is winding and twisty, and rubbernecking at the great and grand vistas is easy while driving. But plenty of viewpoints lurk along the side of the road, allowing you dramatic views of the ocean – and eventually a great aerial shot of the expanse of Baker Beach (Look for MP 181).

At sunset, these cliffs light up in fiery ways that are reminiscent of their volcanic origin (these are the remains of enormous lava flows from the volcano now known as Cape Perpetua, some 36 million years old).

Below, these same cliffs in normal light.



