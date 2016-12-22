Yachats Chamber, Visitors Center, Central Oregon Coast - About the Visitor Center, News and Updates

Yachats Visitors Center, Central. Oregon Coast and Yachats Chamber of Commerce - visitor news, events, updates from the center.

You will find the Yachats Visitor Center at 241 Hwy. 101 (downtown between W 2nd & W 3rd), 547-3530, 800-929-0477. See the full website at Yachats.org and GoYachats.com.

At the Visitor Center in downtown Yachats, there are hordes of brochures and bundles of visitor information for the area. Some are available after business hours but most materials will be found online or inside the center. Visitor information includes Yachats attractions, beaches, Yachats dining and restaurants, and Yachats lodgings and vacation rentals.

Transportation possibilities to and from Yachats include Caravan Airport Transportation, 541-994-9645 (coast), 503-288-5108 (Portland); Yaquina Cab (24 hours), 541-265-9552 in Newport, and at Newport's Enterprise Auto Rental, 1-800-325-8007 (Reservations). Bus transportation includes Newport's Valley Retriever Bus Line, 541-265-2253; and Greyhound Bus Lines, 1-800-231-2222.

News from and about Yachats Chamber of Commerce, Visitors Center

Heceta Head Lightstation?s 21st Annual Victorian Christmas Open House

22 Dec 2016 at 2:22am

Live music will play each night. Rotary is taking turns with other sponsors OverLeaf Lodge and Spa, Yachats Chamber of Commerce and Yachats Presbyterian Church to provide fresh cookies, warm beverages and candy canes to guests arriving at the Keeper?s ...

Yachats Area Chamber Commerce

21 Nov 2016 at 9:48pm

Yachats Area Chamber Commerce is located at the address 241 N Hwy 101 in Yachats, Oregon 97498. They can be contacted via phone at (541) 547-3530 for pricing, hours and directions. Yachats Area Chamber Commerce has an annual sales volume of 501K - 999,999 ...

Local event missing local fish

3 Jul 2006 at 10:00am

"They go down to California to get them. I hate to say it, but they do," said Betty Dunn, a volunteer with the Yachats Chamber of Commerce. Lions Club member Eric Clark, 41, owner of Clark's Market, remembered plenty of smelt when he first moved to town 30 ...

Twitter Updates from Yachats Chamber of Commerce, Visitors Center

More Updates from the Yachats Chamber and GoYachats via FB



Thanks for the share KOHO! You pretty little piece of gorgeous home property ...

by GoYACHATS

24 Mar 2015 at 8:02pm

Thanks for the share KOHO! You pretty little piece of gorgeous home property sitting smack dab on the Yachats Bay!





One week left to enter your wildlife photos for chance to win a snazzy glass ...

by GoYACHATS

24 Mar 2015 at 7:28am

One week left to enter your wildlife photos for chance to win a snazzy glass Sea Star and eligible for the year end grand prize! Get going, GoYachats right here with your winning photo!





