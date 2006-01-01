Oregon Coast Beach Connection - lodging, dining, news, events and more

Pacific City, Oregon

A famous little family eatery where the seafood practically gets shuffled from the sea straight into your mouth. Soups and salads include many seafood specialties, including cioppino, chowders, crab Louie and cheese breads. Fish 'n' chips come w/ various fish. Seafood sandwiches with shrimp, tuna or crab, as well as burgers. Dinners like pan fried oysters, fillets of salmon or halibut, sautéed scallops.

Feed the seals! One of the oldest aquariums in the U.S. is here in Seaside, Oregon, right on the Promenade

Lincoln City’s only resort hotel built right on the beach with all oceanfront rooms - nestled against a rugged cliffside overlooking a soft, sandy beach. Dine in penthouse restaurant and bar, for casual meal or candlelight dinner. An array of seafood specialties, juicy steaks and other Northwest favorites, including decadent Sunday buffet. Rooms range from bedrooms to studios to 1-bedroom suites with microwaves and refrigerators to full kitchens. Also, wi-fi, spa, saunas, exercise room and year-round heated swimming pool. Kids will love the game room and easy beach access. Full-service conference/meeting rooms for that inspirational retreat; extensive wedding possibilities.

There will not be another property built like this in Cannon Beach in our lifetimes. Rare, premiere ocean front location; handsome, dramatic architecture and tasteful, fun (nostalgic) beach interiors. Overlooks Haystack Rock. 100 percent smoke free. Imaginative special occasion packages. Massive wood burning lobby fireplace. Library w/ fireplace, stocked with impressive book collection. Pet and family friendly. Lavish continental buffet breakfast. In-room fireplaces, mini-kitchens. Jacuzzi tubs in select rooms. DVD players, complimentary movies. Morning paper. Warm cookies.

Inn at Wecoma Lincoln City. Sleek, modern design w some partial ocean views, balconies and fireplaces. Spacious guestrooms w/ microwave, refrigerator, coffeemaker, free continental breakfast. Indoor pool and a hot tub. W-fi, fitness room, business center, and located within walking distance to finest restaurants. 867-sq-foot conference room for business meetings or large social events. Some pet friendly.

the finest in luxury condominium lodging. Every unit is focused on the beauty of the sea and the beach.

20 gorgeous homes sleep up to 18; doubled that with some side-by-side homes. Some pet friendly. Cottages to massive homes; new oceanfront to renovated historic beach houses. All over central coast w/ Lincoln City, Otter Rock, Boiler Bay and Nye Beach. Long list of features, including barbecues, large decks, antique furnishings, wood stoves, gas fireplaces, hardwood floors, Jacuzzis and hot tubs. Most have movies, music, books. Gift basket w/ goodies in each

Suites, duplex units, houses for 2-8 people. Close to everything. All units w/ kitchens; many have fireplaces, decks, jetted tubs. Robes, slippers, luxury bath amenities and more. Award-winning flowers. Featured on Travel Channel.

Breathtaking high panoramic beach views from oceanfront rooms, spacious family suites & fully equipped cottages. Known for gracious hospitality, the sparkling clean Sea Horse features a heated indoor pool, dramatic oceanfront spa, great whale watching, free deluxe continental breakfast, conference room, free casino shuttle & HBO. Fireplaces, private decks and spas are available in select rooms. Close to shops, golf, fishing & restaurants. Pets are welcome in select rooms. Senior discounts. Kids 18 and under stay free in their parent's room. Very attractive rates.

Oregon Coast event or adventure you can't miss

All rooms are immaculate and have TV’s, VCR’s and in-room phones w/ data ports. Oceanfronts have queen bed, a double hide-a-bed, kitchen, cozy firelog fireplace and private deck. Both types sleep up to four people. Others are appointed for a two-person romantic getaway, yet still perfect for those on a budget. Elaborate oceanfront Jacuzzi suite has two bedrooms, kitchen, double hide-a-bed, fireplace and private deck, sleeping as many as six. For family reunions or large gatherings such as weddings, some rooms can connect to create two-room and three-room suites. Some rooms pet friendly

Perfect for large family vacations all the way down to a getaway lodging for two - with over 25 vacation rental homes to choose from. A breathtaking collection of craftsman or traditional beachfront homes, or oceanview houses – from one to seven bedrooms. In various areas of Lincoln City and overlooking the beach, with some in Depoe Bay. All kinds of amenities are available, like hot tubs, decks, BBQ, rock fireplaces, beamed ceilings and more. Some are new, some are historic charmers.

Beautifully wooded natural setting at quiet south end of Cannon Beach. Great during winter storms with a new book by the fireplace – or when the sun is out for family fun and beach strolling. Handsome beach cottage-style architecture. Lush flowering gardens and naturalized courtyard pond. Warm, inviting guest rooms. Continental buffet breakfast. Warm Cookies. Family and Pet Friendly. Welcome gifts. Smoke-free. Complimentary Wireless Connectivity. Wine and book signing events.

 

 

Mysteries and Surprises of an Oregon Coast Landmark: the Devil's Punchbowl

Published 06/17/2012

(Depoe Bay, Oregon) – Every once in a blue moon, that oh-so revered Oregon coast landmark, the Devil's Punchbowl, does something even more extraordinary than its usual level of constant surprise: it lets you get inside it. Normally, the tide here is too deep and too wild to even approach this tourist hotspot, and you can only watch the oceanic melee from above. But once or twice a year an extreme minus tide allows access inside this stunning, jaw-dropping oddity. It's then when a host of spectacular secrets reveal themselves. (Above: the second cove beyond the cove next to Devil's Punchbowl)

Even more dramatic is when tide levels allow you access to the very hidden cove around the northern edge of this cozy little cove. As you approach this tip – normally covered in raging tides – the first surprise greets you: this mysterious concrete object. Perhaps part of a drainage system that fell into the sea, perhaps some other usage, it looks much like an opening to a heretofore hidden bunker of some sort. Whatever its purpose, this knowledge is lost long ago and now it simply sits here amidst the rubble, causing the imagination to fire off.

After ambling over a series rocky shelves that vary in degrees of difficulty for the climber, you come across this weird and wild landscape: yet another cove, covered in slippery, green algae and seaweeds. The patterns here are not unlike the ribbed and criss-crossing channels and grooves of the basalt bedrock next to the Devil's Punchbowl, but here they are less walked upon. Indeed, for good reason: this stuff is so slippery every other step would mean footfall of some sort, and a series of cracks in your skull.

So it stays in pristine shape.

You'll also immediately notice a series of caves way back against the cliff here at Otter Rock. These, too, tease with their unattainable mysteries.

Yet another surprise awaits, but this time right up against the tide line. This place is apparently a resting place for Harbor seals. They lounge here in peace and comfort, safe from the interference of humans.

Then, for more insane surprises, head back towards the Devil's Punchbowl and explore its many cracks and crevices closely while the tide is in this rare state. It's worth your time. You may discover this wild little geologic nugget: a secret cave normally beneath the sea. There's a channel cut through one of the large walls surrounding the Punchbowl, just large enough for a man to crawl through. Though upon first sight it appears quite high it quickly shrinks in height.

Peek inside and you'll see a bright light at the end of this tunnel: that's the sea. It goes right through to the other side.

At right, this mysterious cave seen from the outside.

Remember, these conditions are extremely rare and the Devil's Punchbowl is normally not accessible in the least. Do not even attempt to wade through the water around the Punchbowl as you'll most assuredly get swept away. These photos were provided as a means to show what almost no one can ever see.

The Devil's Punchbowl does have a beach next to it that is accessible most of the time, if the right tidal and storm conditions permit. The Punchbowl and its beach are located between Newport and Depoe Bay, on the central Oregon coast. See the Depoe Bay Virtual Tour for more information.

 

 

More About Depoe Bay Lodging.....

More About Depoe Bay Restaurants, Dining.....

Sumptuous indoor pool heated year round. Lovely ocean views come with many rooms. All units big, extremely comfortable, w/ special touches. Each room contains a microwave, refrigerator, in-room coffee makers, cable TV, and larger kitchen units are available as well. Free parking, choice of smoking or non-smoking rooms. Within walking distance to all of Yachats’ various amenities; short walk to the beaches
Literally over 100 homes available as vacation rentals – all distinctive and carefully selected to be special. Find them in Yachats, Waldport, Newport, Nye Beach, Otter Rock, Depoe Bay, Gleneden Beach, Lincoln Beach, Lincoln City, Neskowin, Pacific City, Tierra Del Mar and Rockaway Beach. Some pet friendly.


Depoe Bay, Oregon Lodging, Hotels, Motels, Restaurants, Inns, Vacation Rentals
Find places to stay in Depoe Bay; places to eat, dine in Depoe Bay

Depoe Bay Inn (formerly Harbor Lights Inn)
13 lovely rooms overlook world's smallest harbor

Keystone Vacation Rentals
Oceanfront vacation rental condos in Lincoln City, Depoe Bay

Oregon Beach Vacations
Over 200 homes on the coast, including Lincoln City and Depoe

Inn at Arch Rock
On bluff above the Pacific, charming, cozy rooms

Trollers Lodge
collection of charming rooms and beautiful vacation rentals

Whale Pointe Resort
Numerous luxury units are all oceanfront

Restaurant: Tidal Raves
Upscale yet casual, extraordinary seafood, more; for all budgets, tastes

Gardiner House Vacation Rental, Depoe Bay
Oceanfront in Depoe Bay, right above the wild waves

Restaurant: Baywalk Cafe
Famed homemade chowder, ocean view, burgers, ice cream

Depoe Bay Restaurants, Dining
Places to eat, Depoe Bay menus, restaurants, dining

 

 

 

Follow us on

Oregon Coast Lodging
Seaside
Cannon Beach Lodging
Manzanita, Rockaway, Wheeler Lodging
Pacific City, Oceanside, Netarts, Tierra Del Mar Lodging
Lincoln City Lodging
Depoe Bay Lodging
Newport Lodging
Waldport Lodging
Yachats Lodging
Oregon Coast Vacation Rentals
Oregon Coast Lodging Specials

Dining Guide
Seaside
Cannon Beach Dining
Manzanita, Rockaway, Wheeler Dining
Pacific City, Oceanside, Netarts, Tierra Del Mar Restaurants
Tillamook Bay Restaurants, Dining
Lincoln City Dining, Restaurants
Depoe Bay Restaurants, Dining
Newport Restaurants, Dining
Waldport, Yachats Restaurants, Dining
Florence Restaurants, Dining
Restaurant Reviews

Coast Events Calendar
Astoria
Seaside, Cannon Beach Calendar
Manzanita, Rockaway Events
Tillamook, Pacific City Calendar
Lincoln City Events Calendar
Newport, Depoe Bay Events Calendar
Yachats Events Calendar

Oregon Coast Weather

Oregon Coast Travel News

Coastal Bars, Lounges

Oregon Coast Complete Guides every beach access, attraction

Search for Oregon Coast Subjects, Articles

OREGON COAST VIRTUAL TOURS
Explore Every Beach Spot
Seaside, Oregon
Seaside
Cannon Beach on the Oregon Coast
Cannon Beach
Nehalem Bay, Manzanita, Nehalem, Wheeler and Rockaway Oregon Coast
Nehalem Bay
Oregon Coast: Tillamook Bay, Tillamook, Bay City, Barview, Garibaldi
Tillamook Bay, Garibaldi, Bay City
Three Capes Loop, Oceanside, Netarts, Pacific City, Cape Lookout, Cape Meares
Three Cape Loop: Pacific City, Oceanside, Netarts
Lincoln City, Cascade Head, Neskowin, Inland Highway 101
Lincoln City & the Corridor of Mystery; Neskowin
Depoe Bay on the Oregon Coast
Depoe Bay
Newport, Nye Beach on the Oregon Coast
Newport
Waldport, Seal Rock
Waldport / Seal Rock
Yachats
Yachats
Between Florence and Yachats - oodles of secret beaches
Upper Lane County

Secrets of the Season

Unusual Travel Articles TravelParanormal.com allows you to submit your own creepy tale or debunk one - or see up-to-the-minute news headlines about travel and the paranormal.

News Headlines from All Over Oregon Need to scan Oregon headlines? Constantly updated news from all over Oregon: a comprehensive, up-to-the-minute display of news headlines from a variety of media

Oregon Coast Oceanfront Lodging, Hotels, Rentals

A Guide to Oregon Coast Seafood Restaurants, Dining

 

Back to Oregon Coast

Contact Advertise on BeachConnection.net
All Content, unless otherwise attributed, copyright BeachConnection.net Unauthorized use or publication is not permitted

 

 

 