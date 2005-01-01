Oregon Coast Astoria

Astoria, Oregon's Americana: from Rusty to Royal At the very northern tip of the Oregon coast, the ancient town of Astoria seems to occupy the unique status of legendary icon and yet guarded secret destination
  
Oregon Coast Virtual Tour: Astoria-Megler Bridge The Astoria-Megler Bridge stretches 4.1 miles across the river
  
Wandering the Waterfront of Astoria, N. Oregon Coast Few places ooze history like the north Oregon coast town of Astoria. In fact, it probably screams history in a multitude of ways
  
Astoria Column, Coxcomb Hill Scenic panoramas, height of Astoria Column, more
  
Astoria Trolley Rails Riverwalk - Dockside Trestles (Oregon Coast) A variety of views are found along the riverfront and the Astoria Riverfront Trolley tracks in town
  
Seeing the Oregon Coast from Space and Vice Versa seeing Astoria from the International Space Station - and seeing space from the north and central coast

  

Official Oregon Coast Lewis and Clark Guide - Corps of Discovery, Sacegawea - Corps of Discovery, Sacegawea - Sauvie Island, southern Washington, Astoria, Oregon, Oregon coast, Columbia River, Fort Clatsop, Cannon Beach, Seaside, Warrenton, Dismal Nitch and more

  
Where a Japanese Sub Fired on Oregon: Battery Russell and Fort Stevens It turned out to be a Japanese submarine that had fired at Fort Stevens in the dead of night. A landmark bit of Oregon coast: the only time the continental United States was fired upon between the War of 1812 and the terror attacks of 9/11.
   Battery Russell, Staircases and Entrance of the N. Oregon Coast Fortress

What Ghosts Gather Around Fort Stevens, N. Coast The spirit of an army man supposedly wanders the north Oregon coast, showing up in some fairly disparate places.
  
More to History of Oregon Coast's Peter Iredale Than Just a Shipwreck Its rusted bones are a huge attraction to those visiting Astoria, Seaside, Cannon Beach and Washington coast
   Shipwreck Skeletal Remains: Peter Iredale Latest news about the shipwreck  
Sunset Beach, between Warrenton and Gearhart, N. Oregon Coast Rules for Driving on Clatsop Beach  
Gearhart Oregon Coast Virtual Tour: Gearhart's North Beaches, Driving the Beaches - 10th Street There are really only two main ways to connect with the beach accesses at Gearhart, which run along a couple of roads that run parallel to the sandy dunes of the cloistered north Oregon coast town

Exporing Gearhart, Oregon Coast Beaches and History As you walk or drive these well-manicured neighborhoods, one thing you'll notice is Gearhart's emphasis on retaining its past and traditions

  
