Yachats Celtic Music Festival Brings Dance, Whiskey, Mystery to Oregon Coast ...
16th annual Yachats Celtic Music Festival coming November 11 to 13. Yachats events
State of the Oregon Coast Conference, Citizen Science Events
Fascinating events centered around the politics, management and science of the Oregon coast. Lincoln City events, Yachats events, Pacific City events
Bevy of Beachy Events: Labor Day Weekend Highlights on Oregon Coast
There's a lot to do and see out on the beaches - even more than meets the eye. Seaside events, Manzanita events, Tillamook events, Lincoln City events, Yachats events
Treats, Tide Pools and Trippy Lifeforms at Oregon Coast Nature Events
Oregon's conservation group CoastWatch is hosting a series of fun, interesting and sometimes yummy events. Depoe Bay events, Yachats events
Best Seats in the House: Four Incredible Oregon Coast Benches
Oregon coast views so stunning you have to take them in sitting down. Travel tips, Depoe Bay, Yachats, Oceanside, Manzanita
Top Ten Reasons to Hit the Oregon Coast This Weekend
8 Dec 2016 at 8:55pm
Raffles, shuttle service, candle walk. 4 p.m. The parking fee is $5 or present your Oregon Coast Passport. The lightstation is located just 14 miles south of Yachats, Oregon. (541) 547-3696. Saturday: A Whale of a Christmas in Depoe Bay. The whale-watching ...
Man and dog struck, killed on Highway 101
22 Dec 2016 at 1:34am
YACHATS, Ore. (AP) ? Authorities say a man and his dog died after they were stuck by a car on Highway 101 along the Oregon Coast. The Register-Guard reports (https://goo.gl/M9GHoc) that 37-year-old Travis Eppinghaus was walking in the northbound lane of ...
Oregon Coast Road Trip: From Florence to Newport
13 Dec 2016 at 12:15pm
Further up the coast is the charming town of Yachats. Each fall, it hosts a Celtic festival that ... Newport was one of the most-visited areas along the Oregon coast at the turn of the century, particularly the Nye Beach neighborhood, named after ...
Weekend events for Lane County and beyond Dec. 24-25
19 Dec 2016 at 1:12am
West Coast Dog and Cat Rescue presents Santa Pet Photos from noon ... Hot beverages and cookies will be served. Free; 541-345-6553. Oregon Mozart Players presents Candlelight Baroque, featuring seasonal works from Vivaldi, Boyce and Bach, at 7:30 p.m ...
The Best 10 Clam Chowders on the Oregon Coast, From Astoria to Yachats
6 Jun 2016 at 11:11am
If you're a restaurant on the coast, you serve clam chowder. That's just the way it is. Like saltwater taffy and fudge and ice cream, it pervades the beachfront because tourists expect it. This despite the fact that, as it turns out, our clams don't make ...
An Oregon coast getaway: Waves, gems and plenty of charm
16 Nov 2016 at 5:00pm
Storm-watching is an actual activity on the Oregon coast. Now we understand why. We?d booked a three-day stay at Ocean Haven, a cozy, environmentally conscious lodging just south of Yachats. As it happened, our visit coincided with an epic deluge that ...
Planning a ride along Oregon/Washington coast late Feb early march
17 Dec 2016 at 2:42am
By the time I head to PDX for the holiday most of it will be done. One April, when the weather was warmer than you'll be seeing, I rode to my folk's place in Yachats. On the airhead I made it in the same time it takes in a cage because it was raining so ...
Amanda Trail is a beautiful hike with a dark history on the Oregon coast
6 Jul 2016 at 4:15pm
As you leave the city of Yachats behind, cross Highway 101 and climb into the sprawling forest of Sitka spruce alongside the rugged and beautiful Oregon coast, a question lingers at the back of your mind: Who is Amanda? This scenic 3.7-mile stretch of the ...
A coastal backyard in Yachats, Oregon
1 Sep 2012 at 6:12am
Yachats. Say it YA-hots. This tiny dot on a map of the central Oregon coast had been on our list of places to see for its bountiful beachcombing and dramatic vistas. My wife and two sons, ages 11 and 8, stopped for two nights in August during a Northwest ...
Yachats Annual Events ? October 2012
18 Sep 2012 at 10:00am
Come visit Yachats Oregon during October and enjoy these fun fall events in this laid back little village on the Central Oregon Coast. Reserve your lodging from a great selection of Yachats vacation rentals? you have a choice of gorgeous ocean views ...
