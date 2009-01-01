Whales Spouting on Central Oregon Coast Published 11//14/2012 (Depoe Bay, Oregon) - Ever seen a whale spouting up close? In Depoe Bay, on the central coast, it seems to happen frequently. This video from 2009 shows at least one whale watching vessel up close and personal with a gray whale - and the cetacean is putting on a show. Even from the shoreline - about a half mile away - you can hear the hissing sound of the whale shooting water out its spout. It's magnificent - and it happens often in the area. More about Oregon coast whales.