Tolovana Inn, Cannon Beach, North Oregon Coast.

Cannon Beach, Oregon News, Updates
History, Holidays and a Party on Central and North Oregon Coast
Lincoln City takes you away while the other at Cannon Beach takes you into the past. Lincoln City events, Cannon Beach events
N. Oregon Coast History, Holidays: Cannon Beach, Lewis 'n Clark, Pearl Harbor
There are plenty of holiday and historical happenings in Seaside and Cannon Beach. Seaside events, Cannon Beach events
Frenetic Yet Family-Friendly Oregon Coast: Paradox of Pacific City
This tiny town at the southern tip of the Three Capes Loop. Kids, travel tips
More Than One Wildlife Lecture Series Begins on N. Oregon Coast
A whole series of fascinating wildlife lectures in both Cannon Beach and nearby Manzanita. Cannon Beach events, Manzanita events, science
Dog Show at Cannon Beach Returns to N. Oregon Coast, Oct 15
Cannon Beach hosts its 19th Annual Dog Show on the Beach, literally on the beach in front of the Surfsand Resort. Cannon Beach events
A Tiny Uncrowded Oregon Coast Wonder: Awe-Inspiring Arch Cape
One spot near Cannon Beach mostly guarantees solitude and serenity from the crowds and craziness. Kids, history
Kids Day at N. Oregon Coast's Famed Haystack Rock (Cannon Beach)
August 20 will be a good time to head to the north Oregon coast if you want to know more about Cannon Beach's Haystack Rock. Science, Cannon Beach events
Tsunami Walk, Tide Pools and Food at Cannon Beach, N. Oregon Coast Event
A potluck on August 20 also features a film about tsunami preparedness and what this shoreline could expect. Cannon Beach events
Hotels, Cannon Beach disagree on room tax interpretation
22 Dec 2016 at 5:47am
CANNON BEACH ? Hotels and vacation rentals are concerned about Cannon Beach?s interpretation of the lodging tax. In September, lodging operators received a letter from the city that required lodging tax collection to include ?nonoptional fees.?
Cannon Beach Business After Hours
19 Dec 2016 at 4:41pm
Our monthly Business After Hour event organized by the Cannon Beach Chamber of Commerce for members and prospective members is a great way to network, socialize and meet fellow business people. Join your fellow members, along with city and county ...
History, Holidays and a Party on Central and North Oregon Coast
10 Dec 2016 at 7:23am
(Cannon Beach, Oregon) ? There are two distinctly different but relaxing ways to get away from the hustle and bustle of the holidays next week ? one on the north coast and the other on the central Oregon coast. One in Lincoln City really takes you away ...
Long Beach, Washington, Unveils Design For Tsunami Safe Haven
13 Dec 2016 at 8:33am
The extra strong building was dedicated last June. Meanwhile, down in Cannon Beach, Oregon, city leaders rejected as too expensive a design for a new elevated city hall with an evacuation platform on top.
There are way more than 12 beers of Christmas in my holiday fridge
22 Dec 2016 at 2:08am
Having visitors in town leading into the holiday season presented opportunities to pick up Tannen Bomb strong ale from Golden Valley in nearby Beaverton and Pelican Pub?s Bad Santa Cascadian Dark Ale from the brewery?s new pub in Cannon Beach.
VIPs gather for Southern Flow Corridor ribbon cutting
9 Dec 2016 at 4:00pm
Deb Boone (D-Cannon Beach.) Photo by Ann Powers State Rep. Deb Boone (D-Cannon Beach), Tillamook County Commissioner Mark Labhart, Tillamook County Farm Bureau?s Chad Allen and state Sen. Betsy Johnson (D-Scappoose) were some of those in attendance.
Wind, snow and cold aiming at Tacoma from all sides
9 Dec 2016 at 2:23am
In Washington, Clark County closed its offices at noon. Snow is falling on and sticking to Highway 26 between Portland and Cannon Beach. The Portland area is reporting light flakes and windy conditions. The National Weather Service in Portland took the ...
Portland and Cannon Beach
28 Jul 2016 at 5:14pm
Josh and I recently traveled to Oregon and today we are sharing a little recap of our trip. We went to Portland and Cannon Beach and had a wonderful time. We love Oregon, it is such a beautiful state and the food is amazing too, especially the berries.
