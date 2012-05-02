|
Newport, Oregon Vacation Rental and Lodging News
2 May 2012 at 12:14pm
Oregon Beach Vacations. Literally over 200 homes available as vacation rentals - all quite distinctive and carefully selected to be special. Homes are available in dizzying array of areas: Yachats, Waldport, Newport, Nye Beach, Otter Rock, Depoe Bay ...
Oregon Coast Road Trip: Exploring Florence
13 Dec 2016 at 12:15pm
the Oregon coast has a rugged beauty all of its own. As you traverse north along the seaside, you?ll discover the small-town charms of Florence, Newport, and Lincoln City, Oregon. Each offers travelers a taste of local color, flavors, and personality.
Oregon Shores vacation rental
4 Mar 2009 at 5:47pm
Just a suggestion. We recently visited Newport, Oregon and used orshores.com to rent a townhome. It appears they have numerous units available on the Oregon coast. We stayed in 707 Northwest. It was a 2 story, 3 br/3 ba. 1 BR downstairs and the other 2 ...
12 Awesome Oregon Coast Vacation Rentals For Less Than $100
11 Mar 2016 at 8:00am
You are also a short drive away from Yachats, Oregon in the south, and Newport, Oregon in the North. The Oregon Coast is beautiful, making your little Waldport vacation rental your own personal scenic lookout Come enjoy a delightful coastal getaway with a ...
Walk to Oregon Coast Aquarium from This Modern, Dog-Friendly, Oceanview Home!
11 Dec 2016 at 8:00am
Relax in this beautiful 2,000 square foot Newport vacation rental home that has the very best location in all of Newport. Walk to Oregon Coast Aquarium, Rogue Brewery, and Hatfield Marine Science Center. The south jetty is just outside the door and the ...
Oregon Coast Yaquina Bay ?Haunted? Lighthouse
8 Oct 2009 at 9:11pm
It?s only a few miles south of the Yaquina ?Head? lighthouse? but if you haven?t spent the night in the area yet, here is a cozy ocean front rental ... Bridge in Newport Oregon. As the second oldest lighthouse on the Oregon coast its service ...
Agate Beach Cottage at Meritage - Specials!
9 Dec 2016 at 12:33am
Last Minute Discount To receive a 10% discount to rent ... City, Oregon where you'll experience Factory Outlet Shopping, Salishan Spa and Golf Resort or the Chinook Winds Casino! So much to do at the coast and Agate Beach Cottage at Meritage is THE ...
On the Oregon Coast, affordable housing doesn't pencil out
19 Dec 2015 at 1:00pm
Cohen, 60, moved from Chicago to the Oregon Coast ... simply doesn't pencil out in many coastal communities, even with the assistance of tax breaks. The federal Low-Income Housing Tax Credit Program provides incentives for developers to rent affordable ...
