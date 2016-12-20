Oregon Coast Archives: Wild, Weird and Paranormal on the Coast

|
Wheeler and Oregon Coast News
Eight Odd Things to Watch for on Oregon Coast Now That Winter's Here
Wild and random blobs, shapes, rarities, critters and the slightly gooey. Science, kids, travel tips
Oregon Coast History Museums: A Free Day, Lewis 'n Clark Event
Lewis and Clark come to life again on N. Oregon coast at end of December; new holiday tradition begins on central Oregon coast. Seaside events, Newport events
Winter Solstice and How Oregon Coast Sunsets are an Illusion
There's a lot about the winter solstice that people don't know, and even more about the reality of sunsets that is actually quite shocking. Weather
Oregon Coast Scientists Discover New Whale Sound in Faraway Mariana Trench
Researchers from the Hatfield Marine Science Center out of Newport and Oregon State University in Corvallis came across a complex sound
N. Oregon Coast Baby Whale Moves in Mysterious Ways - Vanishing Then Reappears
A deceased gray whale calf came ashore Tuesday at Gearhart. Science, Seaside Aquarium
Oregon Coast, Portland, Inland May See Some of Meteor Shower Peak
Peak of the Geminid meteor showers happens tonight and Wednesday, plus there's a special full moon tonight
State opens crab fishing season on central Oregon coast - The Register-Guard
20 Dec 2016 at 6:07pm
OregonLive.com
State opens crab fishing season on central Oregon coast
The Register-Guard
SALEM ? Recreational crabbers on the Siuslaw River and Alsea Bay now have the green light after state agencies Tuesday opened the ocean and bays to crab fishing along the entire Oregon Coast. The Oregon Department of Agriculture and the Oregon ...
Crabbing reopens in Oregon's coastal bays, oceanOregonLive.com
Recreational crabbing open along Oregon coastNRToday.com
This Christmas, meet Mr. Claws...Oregon Coast Today
Jefferson Public Radio -Undercurrent News -Coos Bay World
all 32 news articles »
Oregon Coast loses a pioneering journalist (Column) - OregonLive.com
21 Dec 2016 at 5:07am
OregonLive.com
Oregon Coast loses a pioneering journalist (Column)
OregonLive.com
Her work appeared locally in the Tillamook Headlight Herald and Coast River Business Journal, and sometimes statewide in The Oregonian/OregonLive. Most recently - and most personally - LeeAnn helped start the Tillamook County Pioneer, a hyper-local ...
Eight Odd Things to Watch for on Oregon Coast Now That Winter's Here - Oregon...
22 Dec 2016 at 5:01am
Oregon Coast Beach Connection
Eight Odd Things to Watch for on Oregon Coast Now That Winter's Here
Oregon Coast Beach Connection
(Oregon Coast) ? 'Tis the season for freaky finds along the Oregon coast, now that winter is really settling in. Big storms mean big rewards when the waves have calmed down, not only washing stuff out (like sand, thus revealing agate beds), but even ...
Best places to view 20,000 migrating whales on Oregon Coast - Statesman Journal
20 Dec 2016 at 4:54pm
Statesman Journal
Best places to view 20,000 migrating whales on Oregon Coast
Statesman Journal
The exodus of gray whales heading south along the Oregon Coast is about to begin.
Have a Gray ChristmasOregon Coast Today
all 2 news articles »
Oregon Coast loses a pioneering journalist | Community ... - Tillamook Headli...
22 Dec 2016 at 2:56pm
Tillamook Headlight-Herald
Oregon Coast loses a pioneering journalist | Community ...
Tillamook Headlight-Herald
LeeAnn Neal, a long-time local journalist and pioneering daughter of Tillamook County, died on Saturday, less than two months after she was diagnosed with ...
and more »
Study Of Underwater Volcano Off Oregon Coast Helps Predict ... - KCTS 9
17 Dec 2016 at 3:15pm
Study Of Underwater Volcano Off Oregon Coast Helps Predict ...
KCTS 9
An underwater volcano, some 300 miles off the Oregon Coast, is providing clues about how to better understand ? and predict ? eruptions.
and more »
Back to Oregon Coast Beach Connection