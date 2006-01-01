What Ghosts Gather Around Fort Stevens, N. Coast

Published 10/31/2012

(Astoria, Oregon) – Just what is it that haunts the north Oregon coast landmark of Fort Stevens and Battery Russell?

If the tales are to be believed – and they come from numerous sources – the spirit of an army man wanders the north Oregon coast, showing up in some fairly disparate places. Mostly, the tales of the otherworldly infantryman come from this massive state park, filled with some impressive history. But some tales have the military geist popping up even in Seaside.

Fort Stevens has been around since around the Civil War, when Battery Russell and other ramparts were built, and then almost 100 years later revived to help guard the Columbia River from possible invasion during World War 2.

One tale that seems to be growing on the north Oregon coast, with eyewitness accounts, is that of the uniformed army man that walks the area. One couple told Oregon Coast Beach Connection that he notoriously haunts Fort Stevens State Park, and is seen simply walking around the park, the campgrounds, and often at the concrete battery. Some say you can hear him treading the gravel outside your tent in the camping area – as one group claimed to have encountered.

The tales of this spectral military man walking around the Warrenton/Fort Stevens area are full of accounts of encounters where this silent figure simply disappears.

Another man told Oregon Coast Beach Connection about how he was walking along Seaside’s Promenade one night when he saw an army man in a uniform that looked like it was from the 40’s. They nodded to each other, and when the man turned around to look at the curious outfit, the army man was gone.

The man said he even darted into a couple of nearby hotel lobbies to see if the army man had gone inside, but the uniformed ghost was not to be seen.

Other legends center around the old guardhouse, which is in the midst of what is now a residential neighborhood. Some say plenty of spirit orbs have been photographed there, while others claim sightings of someone actually pacing the yard around the now-museum.

Either way, this place looks especially creepy at night, whatever still hangs out here – or doesn't.

