Whale Pointe Resort. Luxury units all oceanfront, w/ balconies, patios. May include cable TV, VCR/DVD player, stereo with CD player, gas fireplace, balcony/terrace, BBQ, washer and dryer, telephone, iron and ironing board, hairdryer, sleeper sofa, jetted tub and high-speed internet access (fee applies). Some are studios; some are two-bedroom or three bedroom. Sleep 3 to 8. Access to three pools, three spas, tennis court, arcade games, ping pong, pool table, two fitness rooms, children’s playground. Highway 101, Depoe Bay, Oregon. 866-997-7224. 503-697-7224. www.frsvacationrentals.com