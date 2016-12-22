Yachats and Oregon Coast News
Man, dog struck and killed on Highway 101 - Q13 FOX
22 Dec 2016 at 7:46am
Q13 FOX
YACHATS, Ore. (AP) _ Authorities say a man and his dog died after they were stuck by a car on Highway 101 along the Oregon Coast. The Register-Guard reports (https://goo.gl/M9GHoc ) that 37-year-old Travis Eppinghaus was walking in the northbound ...
Top Ten Reasons to Hit the Oregon Coast This Weekend - Oregon Coast Beach Con...
9 Dec 2016 at 3:34am
Oregon Coast Beach Connection
4 p.m. The parking fee is $5 or present your Oregon Coast Passport. The lightstation is located just 14 miles south of Yachats, Oregon. (541) 547-3696. Saturday: A Whale of a Christmas in Depoe Bay. The whale-watching capital of the coast gets really ...
It's sneaker wave season ? be careful at the beach - The Columbian
24 Nov 2016 at 10:54am
The Columbian
A memorial statue honoring Connor Ausland and Jack Harnsongkram at Smelt Sands State Recreation Site near Yachats on the Oregon coast. The two Oregon teens were swept out to sea by a sneaker wave at the park in 2011. Since 1990, all major sneaker ...
Five Freaky Features of Oregon Coast Winter You Didn't Know - Oregon Coast Be...
29 Nov 2016 at 5:44pm
Oregon Coast Beach Connection
(Oregon Coast) ? Winter along the coast of Oregon brings a multitude of fun and captivating aspects, not the least of which is stormwatching or holiday events. But there's much more ... (At right: flying foam covering Yachats today - Nov. 29 - courtesy ...
This one's a keeper - Oregon Coast Today
6 Dec 2016 at 4:24pm
Korgan said she thinks the celebration's longevity is due to the iconic stature of the lighthouse, which is often referred to as the most-photographed spot on the Oregon Coast. ?It's an amazing landmark,? she said. ?I've traveled the world and seen it ...
What's Washing Up on Oregon Coast? How Beaches are Changing - Oregon Coast Be...
11 Dec 2016 at 5:48pm
Oregon Coast Beach Connection
(Oregon Coast) ? Winter means storms and big waves on the Oregon coast, and that means sand levels are sinking and funky stuff is piling up on the beaches. As erosion ... Lost Creek, near Waldport, had a stranded sea lion in distress earlier in December.
