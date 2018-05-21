Holiday Wreath-making on Oregon Coast Via Wildlife Officials

|
Depoe Bay and Oregon Coast News
This RSS feed URL is deprecated
21 May 2018 at 8:04pm
This RSS feed URL is deprecated, please update. New URLs can be found in the footers at https://news.google.com/news
UPDATED: Video: More Than One Group of Killer Whales on Oregon Coast Makes fo...
10 May 2018 at 4:33pm
Oregon Coast Beach Connection
UPDATED: Video: More Than One Group of Killer Whales on Oregon Coast Makes for Spectacular Sights
Oregon Coast Beach Connection
?I was able to see them [Monday] around 7:30 p.m. through a scope. They were over by the north jetty on the Washington side.? In the Depoe Bay area, the Whale Watch Center's Luke Parsons said they've been seeing them around the central coast as well.
Central Oregon Coast's Highlights in Newport, Depoe Bay in Oct, Nov - Oregon ...
19 Oct 2017 at 4:37pm
Oregon Coast Beach Connection
Central Oregon Coast's Highlights in Newport, Depoe Bay in Oct, Nov
Oregon Coast Beach Connection
The rest of October and November are filled with a number of engaging cultural events, with a lot happening in the world of theater and opera, along with plenty of Halloween fun. Check out the highlights of the late fall season in Newport and Depoe Bay.
Five Gloriously Hidden, Secret Spots of Depoe Bay, Oregon Coast - Oregon Coas...
6 Jul 2017 at 8:06pm
Oregon Coast Beach Connection
Five Gloriously Hidden, Secret Spots of Depoe Bay, Oregon Coast
Oregon Coast Beach Connection
(Depoe Bay, Oregon) ? For a relatively small area of the central Oregon coast, the vicinity of Depoe Bay is crammed full of astounding sights and sites literally tucked away from the eyes of most. (Above: the North Point area). There are definitely ...
Three Remarkable Aspects of Devil's Punchbowl, Central Oregon Coast - Oregon ...
15 Feb 2018 at 4:17am
Oregon Coast Beach Connection
Three Remarkable Aspects of Devil's Punchbowl, Central Oregon Coast
Oregon Coast Beach Connection
(Depoe Bay, Oregon) ? One of the more striking attractions of the entire Oregon coast is the Devil's Punchbowl, near Depoe Bay. That swirling cauldron of tidal madness sits just below Cape Foulweather, with the northern stretches of Newport in full ...
A Hidden Oregon Coast Favorite: Fishing Rock State Rec Site, Lincoln Beach - ...
6 Jan 2018 at 4:36am
Oregon Coast Beach Connection
A Hidden Oregon Coast Favorite: Fishing Rock State Rec Site, Lincoln Beach
Oregon Coast Beach Connection
(Depoe Bay, Oregon) ? On the central Oregon coast, near Depoe Bay, sits a sort of hidden spot that's paradoxically popular at the same time. Part of the Oregon State Parks system, Fishing Rock State Recreation Site lies tucked away, just out of sight ...
Video: Damage, Injuries on Oregon Coast Extensive; One Death - Oregon Coast B...
19 Jan 2018 at 4:05am
Oregon Coast Beach Connection
Video: Damage, Injuries on Oregon Coast Extensive; One Death
Oregon Coast Beach Connection
The biggest tragedy on the Oregon coast was the man living in Newport who was swept into the surf at Depoe Bay. The man, who was in his 40s, went beyond the seawall to get a closer look at the Spouting Horn around 11:30 a.m. and was sucked in.
and more »
Amazing Above Oregon Coast, Portland: Lunar Eclipse, Super and Blue Moon - Or...
28 Jan 2018 at 5:58pm
Oregon Coast Beach Connection
Amazing Above Oregon Coast, Portland: Lunar Eclipse, Super and Blue Moon
Oregon Coast Beach Connection
Places to check out are those at Manzanita, just south of Cannon Beach, Anderson's Viewpoint near Oceanside, above Newport's Nye Beach, Cape Foulweather near Depoe Bay, or the pulloffs near Cape Perpetua. Where to stay for this event - Where to eat ...
'Super Blue Blood Moon' Coming Jan. 31, 2018 | NASANASA
all 788 news articles »
Back to Oregon Coast Beach Connection