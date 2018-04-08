The Jaw-Dropping Sights Below an Oregon Coast Lighthouse

Published 08/04/2018 at 5:11 PM PDT

By Oregon Coast Beach Connection Staff





(Florence, Oregon) – They call it the “the most photographed lighthouse in the world.” Just about in the very center of the Oregon coast, Florence’s Heceta Head Lighthouse is an ancient wonder that plays host to a lot of intriguing finds and adventures, with a huge array of beachy wonders that includes a funky cave.

While no one really knows what is the most frequently photographed lighthouse on this planet, there’s little doubt this one is especially photogenic. It’s often viewed from the overlooks a few miles south, around MP 179 and 178, where you can also peek down at a rugged wilderness of secret beaches inaccessible to Man, and the hordes of sea lions that have formed a colony in this area.

The park that allows access to the lighthouse is called Heceta Head State Scenic Viewpoint, formerly Devil's Elbow State Park until about the late ‘90s. Cutting through the state park is Cape Creek, and the southern side of that is still called Devil’s Elbow.

Interestingly, this was the site of a bad horror film made in this area in the ‘80s, which among other nearby locations featured this beach. Starring Patrick Duffy, “Cry for the Strangers” actually called this beach “Devil’s Beach,” with the premise being it was the site of an ancient native curse.

The beach itself is rather small and cove-like, with Cape Creek murmuring its way through it with calming beauty. From some angles, if you block the headland from view, the three sea stacks jutting out from the headland make the place easily mistaken for Oceanside, to the north.

An interesting note about the headland and those sea stacks is the first rock structure and the headland were actually connected. Somewhere in the early part of the century, state officials became concerned about the alarming frequency of people who got in trouble traipsing around this area between the first structure and the point. The area was eventually blasted with dynamite to disconnect the two structures and keep people from getting stranded and hurt.

Bounce around the tideline, close to the edge of the headland, and given the right tidal conditions, a fascinating cave becomes apparent. It’s not very big, but intriguing. But most of all, if the tide is anywhere near it, you don’t want to venture in as ocean waves frequently wash into the sea cave.

This famed Oregon coast lighthouse is often available for tours in the summer. Check the Oregon State Parks site for availability. MORE PHOTOS BELOW: Lodgings in Yachats - Where to eat - Maps and Virtual Tours













