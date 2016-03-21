N. Oregon Coast Music This Month: Famed Jazz, Old Time Blues

(Cannon Beach, Oregon) – Two concerts on the north Oregon coast this month are from some rather high profile faces in two very different genres. (Photo:plenty of music in the Manzanita and Cannon Beach area this month. Arch Cape, between the two towns.)

In Cannon Beach, March 25 brings world-renowned jazz guitarist John Stowell to a unique and intimate setting. That day at 7 p.m. he returns to the Cannon Beach History Center & Museum for the encore performance of the year.

Stowell began his career in the early 1970’s with guitarist Linc Chamberland and pianist John Mehegan. He is an internationally renowned performer who has been welcomed to Australia, all over Europe, and now to Cannon Beach.

Stowell continues to tour, record and teach internationally. He has been an Artist-In-Residence at schools in Germany, Indonesia, Argentina, the United States and Canada. He served as assistant director and performer at Oregon Public Broadcasting’s PDX Jazz Summit in 1991, and since 1995 has been a contributing columnist for a number of magazines, including Down Beat, Guitar Player, Canadian Musician, Soundcheck (Germany), and Guitar Club (Italy). Stowell was the first American Jazz performer to appear in Russia after the fall of the Iron Curtain.

Stowell's Through the Listening Glass with David Friesen was designated one of the "Ten Best Jazz Albums of the Decade" by the Los Angeles Examiner, and he was chosen as a "Talent Deserving Wider Recognition" by Downbeat’s International Critic’s Poll in 1978 and 1979. He has appeared on BET's Jazz Discovery and Guitar Series television shows. $12 Adults/ $2 Children. Cannon Beach History Center & Museum. Corner of Sunset & Spruce. cbhistory.org. 503.436.9301.

On Tuesday, March 29 at 7 p.m., Manzanita's Hoffman Center for the Arts hosts a concert featuring old-time blues, Appalachian music, ballads, slave songs, spirituals and original music by Sparky and Rhonda Rucker. Admission will be a sliding scale $10-15 at the door.

The Ruckers perform throughout the U.S. and overseas, singing songs and telling stories from the American folk tradition. They weave history, traditional storytelling, and humor into their concerts, and have been featured tellers at the International Storytelling Center and Festival.

The duo accompany themselves with finger-style picking and bottleneck blues guitar, blues harmonica, old-time banjo, piano, spoons, and bones. They've been together for over forty years and have appeared at the Kennedy Center in Washington D.C. and the Smithsonian Folklife Festival, as well as on NPR’s On Point, Prairie Home Companion, Mountain Stage, and Morning Edition. Hoffman Center For The Arts. 594 Laneda Ave. Manzanita, Oregon. (503) 368-3846. Oregon Coast Hotels for these events - Where to eat - Map and Virtual Tour

