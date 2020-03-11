Incredible Oregon Coast Sights and Sites for Winter (Or Any Time of Year)

Published 11/03/20 at 4:45 AM PDT

By Oregon Coast Beach Connection staff

(Oregon Coast) – Where the coast of Oregon somewhat quickly ends and slides into the Washington coastline, and where rugged clifftops flank a tiny but adventure-packed town. They’re different as night and day in most ways, but two coastal towns share a penchant for packing a visual punch. (Above: Cape Foulweather near Depoe Bay)

Take a visual tour and you’ll find sometimes the pics speak with the most words – and they have the best fish tales.





Astoria and Coxcomb Drive. The entire town of Astoria is one incredible drive. With steep hills, an abundance of Victorian homes and a long-standing maritime tradition, sometimes it has a vibe somewhere between San Francisco and Portland back in the sixties. Wandering any of these turn-of-the-century neighborhoods will have you gawking in no time.





Follow the signs up the winding hill to Coxcomb Hill and the Astoria Column, and you'll reach one of the most marvelous views in Oregon. You'll end up 600 feet above the rest of this sky-high town, but the stunning Astoria Column soars another 125 feet. You can reach this spot too, after trotting some 164 steps to the top for even more incredible views.





The enormous span of the Astoria/Megler Bridge - rather imposing up close - looks like a child's toy from here. Hotels in Astoria/Seaside - Where to eat - Astoria Maps and Virtual Tours

Depoe Bay. Wintertime is the best to catch the most incredible wave displays in this cozy little town between Newport and Lincoln City. Under the right tidal conditions, fissures in the rocks below the seawall will squeeze the water into one giant squirt, spouting seawater high into the air. Occasionally you'll catch the delightfully surreal sight of the spouting horn shooting high enough to soak cars on the highway. Be prepared to get soaked if you're parked near them and venture outside your car.

Other remarkable moments wait just north of town, such as the viewpoints around Boiler Bay, where, if the tides are right, you can spot the boiler from an old shipwreck (which is where this spot got its name from).





Just south of town sits the soaring pleasures of Cape Foulweather and secretive, winding thrills Otter Loop Road. Hotels in Depoe Bay - Where to eat - Depoe Bay Maps and Virtual Tours









