Video: Alien, Electric-Looking Beastie of Oregon / Washington Coast

Published 12/26/20 at 4:55 AM PDT

By Oregon Coast Beach Connection staff

(Seaside, Oregon) – One of the more spectacular and beautiful creatures of the Oregon and Washington coast doesn’t look so hot when you find it washed up in the sand. In fact, it blends in so well with the sudsy sea foam you may not notice anything different. (Photos and video courtesy Tiffany Boothe, Seaside Aquarium)

Yet in their natural environment off the Pacific Northwest coastline, the comb jelly is just stunning – and you can often see it in aquariums like the Seaside Aquarium or Oregon Coast Aquarium in just such a state.

Comb Jelly Beroe forskalii Posted by Seaside Aquarium on Saturday, October 24, 2020

Periodically, Seaside Aquarium is able to rescue a few that wash up on the beach and take them back to their tanks. There, some come back alive and some don’t. When they do, it’s amazing. As visible in the video here, they look electrified, like some sort of alien nanotechnology. In fact, they do slightly resemble the alien enemies in the video game series Crysis.

According to Seaside Aquarium’s Tiffany Boothe, they have a kind of faux glow – as if bioluminescent.

“They may not catch your eye while stranded on the beach, but once submerged into sea water their beauty is revealed,” she said. “What looks like bioluminescence is actually cilia (small hair-like structures lining the outside of the comb jelly) refracting light.”

That also gives it its strange electrified look.

Sometimes called the Sea Gooseberry, on land they’re a mere tiny bubble. The largest you’ll find is about 3 cm but usually they’re even smaller.

The comb jelly is gelatinous in structure, but not actually a jellyfish, per se. They’re actually part of the phyla Ctenophora, while jellyfish are Cnidaria – more of less two offshoot groups of species.





Sea gooseberries have two tentacles, which are about three times longer than the body of the critter. These are lined with colloblasts, a specialized adhesive cell that helps snag food for the comb jelly.

They only live about four to six months and are found up and down the Washington coast and Oregon coast.

One major difference between the comb jelly and the jellyfish is that the jellyfish does not have any kind of mouth: all its food nutrients, oxygen, etc., flow through its body and are absorbed that way. The comb jelly has a sort of mouth where it absorbs the food that is brought in by the colloblasts. More of the comb jelly below:

