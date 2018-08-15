Lincoln City to Newport Have Something Rarely Found in the World: Agate Fossils of Oregon Coast

Published 08/15/2018 at 6:27 PM PDT - Updated 08/15/2018 at 7:34 PM PDT

By Oregon Coast Beach Connection Staff

(Lincoln City, Oregon) – There’s something one Oregon coast area has that practically nowhere else in the world has – and it’s millions of years old. (Above: fossilzed snail / agate photo courtesy Carol Hiler). Or at least it has more of them than much of the state.

THIS ARTICLE IS UNDER REVISION - STAY TUNED FOR THE NEW VERSION

Agates and fossils are collectible from beaches, but laws are clear about cutting anything out of the cliffs or bedrocks. That’s a big no-no. You can also no longer sell agates you find on the beaches, which would include the agatized fossils. Lodgings in Lincoln City - Where to eat - Maps and Virtual Tours

Above: photo Carol Hiler. Below: an agate from the central Oregon coast, courtesy Laura Joki





More About Oregon Coast hotels, lodging.....

More About Oregon Coast Restaurants, Dining.....

Coastal Spotlight



LATEST Related Oregon Coast Articles

Back to Oregon Coast

Contact Advertise on BeachConnection.net

All Content, unless otherwise attributed, copyright BeachConnection.net Unauthorized use or publication is not permitted