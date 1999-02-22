Seaside updated news and stories, see
Seaside, Oregon Virtual Tour - Seaside Guide, Map, Pictures, photos of Seaside, Milepost Guides, Oregon coast

Seaside, Oregon coast photos
From North to South Seaside, Beginning at the Northernmost Access: Map of Seaside, Oregon Necanicum Rivermouth at Gearhart, Seaside's beaches, Seaside Aquarium, Broadway, Promenade, Gilbert District, Quatat Park and more - in hundreds of Oregon Coast pictures, photos, map

12th Ave. Access at Seaside Necanicum River, rugged dunes - close to MP 19.5

  

12th Ave. Access Seaside hidden beaches - close to MP 19.5

  

Northern Beaches Atmosphere, history - Seaside at about MP 20

  

Beaches at Night Unusual views of Seaside - At about MP 20

Seaside in Snow, Hail Curious sights

  

Northern Beaches More fun facets of Seaside - At about MP 21

  

Seaside's Northern Beaches Lifeguard station, landmarks

  

Seaside Aquarium Over 70 years of creatures, seals

Aquarium Intriguing sights on the Prom

  

Aquarium Creepy Pipe - things you didn't know about Seaside

  

Seaside Wild Colors Neon sky sights, photo tips

  

Seaside Lewis Clark Turnaround Historical landmark - At about MP 22

Pictures, Photos of Seaside Turnaround Various views of Seaside

  

On Broadway Retro Mural in Seaside - At about MP 22

  

Broadway The Million Dollar Walk in Seaside

  

Gilbert District Lights on Broadway - At about MP 22

Different Moods, Different Sides Hazy summer skies

  

Different Moods, Different Sides Weather surprises

  

Seaside Placid Ocean Spring's puffy clouds

  

Different Moods, Different Sides Tillamook, weather sights

Seaside Beach Playground Intriguing, different views

  

UFO's in Seaside and other things in the sky

  

Promenade Bubble Fun And other Seaside Prom moments

  

Prom - Historical Attraction Charming beachfront walk

Walkway Through Seaside More beach sights

  

Quatat Park Downtown aquatic park

  

Quatat Park Seaside in different looks

  

Quatat Park Necanicum River, other watery fun

Rainbow Moment and bridge scenes at Seaside

  

Seaside Streetcar More Seaside sights

  

Southern Beaches Skyline architecture

  

Southern Beaches Old and new Seaside; aerial views

Southern Beaches And hidden spaces - At about MP 23

  

Southern Beaches Secret pathways - At about MP 22.5

  

Southern Beaches Deserted parts of the Prom

  

Southern Beaches, Seaside Science Oddities Sands, stones and other wonders

Surreal Sunset Fascinating sight begins

  

Surreal Sunset Striking Seaside moment

  

History is Alive in Seaside Historic Lewis and Clark re-enactment

  

Lewis & Clark History - Famed landmark, Downing Ave. - At about MP 23

Living History Reliving U.S. history in detail

  

The Cove, Surfer's Paradise Southernmost Seaside

  

The Cove Beneath Tillamook Head

  

Above Seaside Aerial views of Seaside, Tillamook Head

Trail Over Tillamook Head The trails begin - At about MP 23.5

  

Trailhead at Tillamook Head More about the hike - At about MP 23.5

  

A cuddly pet- and family-friendly beauty that boasts a host of complimentary fun stuff like beach games, beach chairs and bikes for carousing around town on, among other things. Immaculate rooms - great sense of fun and quirkiness. Free wi-fi. There are also free movies. Small pet fee.

  
Seaside Visitor Bureau - more Seaside visitor information, and Seaside Chamber of Commerce

 

On the Seaside Promenade, in Seaside



 

Complete Guide to Seaside, Oregon: All Beach Accesses, Attractions A walk down every single beach access, attraction and section of Seaside, Oregon
Inn at Seaside. Located in the center of the action and adjacent to the Seaside Convention Center makes Inn at Seaside the obvious choice for beach lovers, families looking for a fun vacation and conventioneers. Cheerful, spacious two bedroom suites or double queen-bedded rooms - perfect for families, small groups or couples; providing comfort and convenience. You’ll find an indoor heated swimming pool and spa, in-room coffee service, weekday Oregonian newspaper and a deluxe continental buffet breakfast. Pet friendly. 800-699-5070 • 503-738-9581. 441 Second Ave. Seaside, Oregon. www.innatseaside.com


Beach House Vacation Rentals, Inc. Over 65 between Seaside and Warrenton; some pet friendly. All non-smoking; some offer specials. Many beachfront, or within a couple blocks of beach, in lovely, quiet neighborhoods. In Seaside as well as Gearhart, including modern condo overlooking Gearhart’s pristine beaches, or lakefront lovelies near Warrenton. May find ping-pong table, fireplaces, big yard, patios, barbecues, balconies and decks with stunning views, hot tubs, swimming pool access. Kitchens fully equipped. Seaside, Oregon. 1-800-995-2796. www.beachhouse1.com.
City Center Motel. Walking distance to everything in Seaside. Cozy, clean, comfortable with budget rate while not sacrificing the niceties. A large amount of amenities: free high speed wireless internet, non-smoking rooms, pet friendly rooms w/ fee and indoor heated pool. Each comes with a microwave, in-room coffee, flat screen TV. Economy size guest rooms. Kids under 10 stay free. Queen beds, king beds; some kitchenettes. Double room units sleep up to six. 250 1st Ave. Seaise,, Oregon. 503-738-6377. www.citycenterseaside.com


Hillcrest Inn. Hints of vintage w. modern spark, all within earshot of waves. Rooms host two to six, to cottages that accommodate 16. Some pet rooms. Free wi-fi, outdoor barbecue, in-room coffee, movies, a laundry area, sauna; some rooms kitchens, spa or fireplaces. Some cottages 2 bdrms. Mini-suites have one bedroom, kitchenette, microwave and gas log fireplace. Cozy romantic spa rooms for two. Some may include Jacuzzi tub. 118 North Columbia. Seaside, Oregon. (503) 738-6273. www.seasidehillcrest.com
River Inn at Seaside.Seaside's newest hotel, along soothing Necanicum River. One block to downtown, dining, attractions and shops, only two blocks to beaches. 48 rooms and suites, highlighted by balconies w/ stunning river views. Indoor pool, spa, fitness center, complimentary deluxe breakfast, free wi-fi, free DVD rentals, and each room w/ a microwave, coffee maker and refrigerator. Some have mountain and river views, private balconies. Sleep from three to six. 531 Avenue A, Seaside, Oregon.. 503-717-5744. www.riverinnatseaside.com


Coast River Inn at Seaside. Overlooking tranquil Necanicum River, short walk to beach, Promenade and even downtown attractions and amenities. Some kitchenettes, sofa sleepers, patios. All have microwaves, coffee maker, fridge, flat screen TV, free wi-fi, air conditioning, desk, bed-side lamps, plush bedding, and more. Some have a Jacuzzi. Some have a river view. Full bathtubs w. shower, electronic locks. Patios have chairs for outdoor lounging. 800 South Holladay Drive. Seaside, Oregon. (503) 738-8474. Website here.


Seashore Inn. Oceanfront hotel right on Seaside's Promenade. Beautifully outfitted at affordable prices. Complimentary light continental breakfast, heated indoor pool, hot tub, saunafitness room. Some units pillow-top mattresses. Some pet friendly, with a fee. Coin-operated guest laundry service, coffee available in lobby, free parking, everything just steps away from Broadway and Seaside's major attractions. Elevator, rooms for guests w/ accessibility needs. Some business facilities available as well. 60 North Promenade, Seaside, Oregon. 503.738.6368. 888.738.6368. www.seashoreinnor.com/


Map of Seaside, Oregon

View Larger Map

Seaside, Oregon Vacation Guide, N. Coast Tips Seaside, on the north Oregon coast, has been a vacation paradise for over 100 years. Seaside attractions, Kids

