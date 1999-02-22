Seaside, Oregon Virtual Tour - Seaside Guide, Map, Pictures, photos of Seaside, Milepost Guides, Oregon coast

|
|
|Inn
at Seaside. Located in the center
of the action and adjacent to the Seaside Convention Center
makes Inn at Seaside the obvious choice for beach lovers, families
looking for a fun vacation and conventioneers. Cheerful, spacious
two bedroom suites or double queen-bedded rooms - perfect for
families, small groups or couples; providing comfort and convenience.
You’ll find an indoor heated swimming pool and spa, in-room
coffee service, weekday Oregonian newspaper and a deluxe continental
buffet breakfast. Pet friendly. 800-699-5070 • 503-738-9581.
441 Second Ave. Seaside, Oregon. www.innatseaside.com
|
|Beach
House Vacation Rentals, Inc. Over 65 between Seaside and
Warrenton; some pet friendly. All non-smoking; some offer specials.
Many beachfront, or within a couple blocks of beach, in lovely,
quiet neighborhoods. In Seaside as well as Gearhart, including
modern condo overlooking Gearhart’s pristine beaches,
or lakefront lovelies near Warrenton. May find ping-pong table,
fireplaces, big yard, patios, barbecues, balconies and decks
with stunning views, hot tubs, swimming pool access. Kitchens
fully equipped. Seaside, Oregon. 1-800-995-2796. www.beachhouse1.com.
|
|City Center Motel. Walking distance to everything in Seaside. Cozy, clean, comfortable with budget rate while not sacrificing the niceties. A large amount of amenities: free high speed wireless internet, non-smoking rooms, pet friendly rooms w/ fee and indoor heated pool. Each comes with a microwave, in-room coffee, flat screen TV. Economy size guest rooms. Kids under 10 stay free. Queen beds, king beds; some kitchenettes. Double room units sleep up to six. 250 1st Ave. Seaise,, Oregon. 503-738-6377. www.citycenterseaside.com
|
|Hillcrest Inn. Hints of vintage w. modern spark, all within earshot of waves. Rooms host two to six, to cottages that accommodate 16. Some pet rooms. Free wi-fi, outdoor barbecue, in-room coffee, movies, a laundry area, sauna; some rooms kitchens, spa or fireplaces. Some cottages 2 bdrms. Mini-suites have one bedroom, kitchenette, microwave and gas log fireplace. Cozy romantic spa rooms for two. Some may include Jacuzzi tub. 118 North Columbia. Seaside, Oregon. (503) 738-6273. www.seasidehillcrest.com
|
|River Inn at Seaside.Seaside's newest hotel, along soothing Necanicum River. One block to downtown, dining, attractions and shops, only two blocks to beaches. 48 rooms and suites, highlighted by balconies w/ stunning river views. Indoor pool, spa, fitness center, complimentary deluxe breakfast, free wi-fi, free DVD rentals, and each room w/ a microwave, coffee maker and refrigerator. Some have mountain and river views, private balconies. Sleep from three to six. 531 Avenue A, Seaside, Oregon.. 503-717-5744. www.riverinnatseaside.com
|
|Coast River Inn at Seaside. Overlooking tranquil Necanicum River, short walk to beach, Promenade and even downtown attractions and amenities. Some kitchenettes, sofa sleepers, patios. All have microwaves, coffee maker, fridge, flat screen TV, free wi-fi, air conditioning, desk, bed-side lamps, plush bedding, and more. Some have a Jacuzzi. Some have a river view. Full bathtubs w. shower, electronic locks. Patios have chairs for outdoor lounging. 800 South Holladay Drive. Seaside, Oregon. (503) 738-8474. Website here.
|
|
|Seashore Inn. Oceanfront hotel right on Seaside's Promenade. Beautifully outfitted at affordable prices. Complimentary light continental breakfast, heated indoor pool, hot tub, saunafitness room. Some units pillow-top mattresses. Some pet friendly, with a fee. Coin-operated guest laundry service, coffee available in lobby, free parking, everything just steps away from Broadway and Seaside's major attractions. Elevator, rooms for guests w/ accessibility needs. Some business facilities available as well. 60 North Promenade, Seaside, Oregon. 503.738.6368. 888.738.6368. www.seashoreinnor.com/