Haystack Rock Sunset, Height, Geology; and Brooten Road, Through Pacific City

Three Capes Loop Virtual Tour, Oregon Coast: Oceanside, Netarts, Tierra Del Mar, Pacific City

Pacific City's iconic Haystack Rock is framed by an exceptionally colorful sunset.

How tall is Haystack Rock?

It has an estimated height of 340.6 feet (103.8 m) as determined from Lidar data collected by state geologists. More here on height of Haystack Rock.

Plus, what is its geologic origin?

The town’s main drag is Brooten Road, which also eventually connects to the road that takes you up the Three Capes Loop. It begins at the junction to 101, which takes you past the muddy banks of the Little Nestucca River – a fave fishing spot.

Brooten then meanders past the “downtown” area, essentially a handful of businesses, bars and eateries.