Southern Beaches: Shand Ave., Nocturnal Movement

At Shand Ave., just a tad south of Minnehaha St., the road dead-ends to this lovely and rather hidde beach access at the southern tip of Rockaway Beach. Twin Rocks doesn't let you see much of its original shape anymore. The arch is gone from this vantage point and the two sea stacks seem to collapse together more.

The Shand Ave. access is one debris field after another. Logs just seem to love landing here after a long ride on the ocean.

Below: Rockaway Beach on a misty night, with a moving gif showing the clouds and mist wandering past.







