Devil's Churn Trails, Overlooks
Upper Lane County - Florence to Yachats Virtual Tour, Oregon Coast
At the Devil's Churn, a new overlook has been built in recent years, with rather fancy-schmancy accoutrements for a coastal spot.
A winding paved trail snakes its way down to the jagged basalt structures, through a thick forested canopy that is full of pleasant sights and smells.
You'll find the Churn a bit south of Yachats, right near the turn-off to the top of Cape Perpetua.
