Devil's Churn Trails, Overlooks

Upper Lane County - Florence to Yachats Virtual Tour, Oregon Coast







At the Devil's Churn, a new overlook has been built in recent years, with rather fancy-schmancy accoutrements for a coastal spot.

A winding paved trail snakes its way down to the jagged basalt structures, through a thick forested canopy that is full of pleasant sights and smells.

You'll find the Churn a bit south of Yachats, right near the turn-off to the top of Cape Perpetua.

Upper Lane County Side Journey: Yachats History: Gruesome Past, but also interesting rock 'n' roll connections