Neptune State Park is a pretty place, lodged in the middle of forestland and rather easy to drive past if you’re not looking carefully. There’s picnic tables, restrooms, a small patch of forest to wander in and access to a small, cobblestone beach. At low tides, you can continue walking south, stoop in wonder over tide pools or check out dramatic wonders.

Take a quick walk to the north and there is a small cave.



