Beaches of Sand Lake Recreation Area, N. Oregon Coast
Near Cape Lookout, Three Capes Loop Virtual Tour
 

From the westward parking lot of Sand Lake Recreation Area, you tread about a half mile over soft, loose, and ankle-bending sands and dunes – a real workout on the gams – and you come to the beaches.

From here, look north towards Cape Lookout, a couple miles away. To the south is the edge of Sand Lake. Driving ATV's is legal in this spot along a small stretch, but after that you have the beach to yourself.

Revel in the soft blues and fiery gold of this placid place on sunny days. More about Driving on Oregon Coast Beaches.

 
Tierra Del Mar at Night
Sand Lake Rec Area Video Experiment, GPS
Cottages at Cape Kiwanda
Beachfront luxury in a rental, overlooking the beach

Idyllic Beach Houses
Two lovely pet friendly vacation rental homes, close to beach; Tierra Del Mar

Inn at Cape Kiwanda
Legendary for its top-notch service and wide range of amenities

Sandlake Country Inn
Cozy BnB secret, great food in a country setting

Oregon Beach Vacations
Over 200 homes on the coast, including Pacific City, Manzanita and more

Oceanfront Cottages, Rentals at Oceanside
Rental cottage above ocean, soaking tub, large deck

Shorepine Vacation Rentals
you'll find 39 fully furnished, beautiful homes all close to the beach

Pelican Pub and Brewery
Family restaurant with an amazing ocean view

Pacific Oyster, Bay City
Seafood processed right here after coming in from the sea

Lodging, Rentals in Neskowin
Vacation rentals and lodging in Neskowin, as well as Pacific City, Oceanside

ATTRACTION: Your Little Beach Town - Cape Kiwanda, Pacific City
Find Real Estate and visitor information about Pacific City, more places to stay the night

Dining, Restaurants, Menus in Pacific City, Oceanside, Netarts, Tillamook Bay
Latest Pacific City Lodging News, Oceanside, Netarts, Tierra Del Mar
