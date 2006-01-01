Clamming / crabbing clinics, stellar guided hikes, time traveling back to the Civil War and World War II. Astoria events, Yachats events, Lincoln City events

Oregon Coast Holiday Weekend Fairly Sunny, Cool Temps

There's no drizzle but partly sunny to mostly cloudy will be the norm

N. Oregon Coast's Cottage and Garden Tour Tickets on Sale Soo

Cannon Beach History Center Museum will be opening the doors to over ten homes on the north Oregon coast. Cannon Beach events

Oregon Coast Complete Fourth of July for 2017

Yachats events, Newport events, Lincoln City events, Pacific City events, Manzanita events, Cannon Beach events, Seaside events, Astoria events

Oregon Coast Under Heat Advisory; Inland Excessive Heat Watch

Even the upper half of the coast is under the heat advisory, as temps could be close to 90. Watch the waves as well

Nature Walks, Talks at Oregon Coast Beach Bill Party in Cannon Beach

A special beachwalk, along with speakers and a party on Thursday, July 6. Cannon Beach events

Summer Solstice Tomorrow: What It Means for Oregon, the Coast

For the Oregon coast, there is an added element of surprise. Weather, science

Yachats State Recreation Area - Yachats, Oregon Coast Virtual Tour

Up against the bay, at the mouth of the Yachats River, lies the paved parking lot and beach access of the Yachats State Recreation Area. Kids, travel tips

Oregon Coast Summer, Events, Attractions, Science and Tourism Latest Summer News

Attractions - Events - Beaches - Stuff You Didn't Know. Discover Summer on the coast, including updated news and events

Small Storm to Hit Oregon Coast, Portland

Gusts along the beaches could be up to 55 mph, Portland wind in the 30s

Oregon Coast Lodging Renovation News and Eclipse Openings, Alerts

Seaside lodging, Cannon Beach lodging, Manzanita lodging, Pacific City lodging, Lincoln City lodging, Depoe Bay lodging, Newport lodging, Yachats lodging

Oregon Coast (Time) Travel Tips: Two Exceptional Wonders of Newport

A beach with discoveries millions of years old, another involves two lighthouses. Yaquina Head, Geology, History

Cannon Beach Sandcastle Contest Lights Up Oregon Coast All Weekend

Cannon Beach Sandcastle Contest returns on Saturday, June 17. Cannon Beach events

Four Unusual Oregon Coast Weather Phenomena: What They Don't Tell You

Green flash, a double-headed sunset, beaches warmer in winter, summer in Feb. Science

June Highlights of Oregon Coast: Music, Kites, Sandcastles

Astoria events, Cannon Beach events, Manzanita events, Tillamook events, Pacific City events, Lincoln City events, Newport events, Yachats events

Youth Surfing Event and Car, Motorcycle Show on Central Oregon Coast

June 17 the 9th annual Otter Rock n Roll Youth Surf Competition and Beach Cleanup Challenge. Newport events

Traffic Delays to Watch for This Summer Along Hwy 20 to Central Oregon Coast

Work continues this summer on Highway 20 between Corvallis and the central Oregon coast. Travel advice

Newport Holds Detailed Exhibit on Oregon Coast Fisheries

Starting June 1, the past, present and future of Oregon coast commercial fishing comes to life in Newport. Newport events

Almost-Exploding Minke Whale Washes Up Near N. Oregon Coast Border

Visitors to the Long Beach Peninsula got the rare chance to see a small Minke whale washing ashore

First Annual Yachats Pride Fest Glitters Up the Central Oregon Coast

Yachats will be erupting in joyous revelry with a serious side on June 3 and 4. Yachats events, summer

Doggy Fest and Kite Fest to Greet N. Oregon Coast Visitors

Pacific City hosts its Yappy Days doggy festival on June 17, while this weekend sees a massive kite festival in Rockaway Beach. Pacific City events, Rockaway Beach events. Family, summer

Some Minor Traffic Delays to Watch for on N. Oregon Coast

Work is being done in Tillamook, between Rockaway Beach and Bay City and at Manzanita. Travel tips, summer

Oregon Coast Science: What Are Those Shafts of Sunlight / Fingers of God?

They are called crepuscular rays and they mostly happen around sunset or sunrise. Weather

Large Event at N. Oregon Coast's Oswald West Includes Hikes, Science, BBQ

It all takes place on May 20 at Oswald West State Park. Manzanita events

N. Oregon Coast History Talks: Tillamook Fire, Beach Bill in Seaside

A special talk in Seaside this month, while the museum in Tillamook looks a fire that changed the town's history. Seaside events, Tillamook events