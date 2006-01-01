Oregon Coast Science, Nature, Science of Pacific Ocean

Oregon Coast Beach Connection - lodging, dining, news, events and more

A famous little family eatery where the seafood practically gets shuffled from the sea straight into your mouth. Soups and salads include many seafood specialties, including cioppino, chowders, crab Louie and cheese breads. Fish 'n' chips come w/ various fish. Seafood sandwiches with shrimp, tuna or crab, as well as burgers. Dinners like pan fried oysters, fillets of salmon or halibut, sautéed scallops.

Feed the seals! One of the oldest aquariums in the U.S. is here in Seaside, Oregon, right on the Promenade

Lincoln City’s only resort hotel built right on the beach with all oceanfront rooms - nestled against a rugged cliffside overlooking a soft, sandy beach. Dine in penthouse restaurant and bar, for casual meal or candlelight dinner. An array of seafood specialties, juicy steaks and other Northwest favorites, including decadent Sunday buffet. Rooms range from bedrooms to studios to 1-bedroom suites with microwaves and refrigerators to full kitchens. Also, wi-fi, spa, saunas, exercise room and year-round heated swimming pool. Kids will love the game room and easy beach access. Full-service conference/meeting rooms for that inspirational retreat; extensive wedding possibilities.

Suites, duplex units, houses for 2-8 people. Close to everything. All units w/ kitchens; many have fireplaces, decks, jetted tubs. Robes, slippers, luxury bath amenities and more. Award-winning flowers. Featured on Travel Channel.

Literally over 100 homes available as vacation rentals – all distinctive and carefully selected to be special. Find them in Yachats, Waldport, Newport, Nye Beach, Otter Rock, Depoe Bay, Gleneden Beach, Lincoln Beach, Lincoln City, Neskowin, Pacific City, Tierra Del Mar and Rockaway Beach. Some pet friendly.

Dozens of homes in that dreamy, rugged stretch between Cannon Beach and Manzanita known as Arch Cape. Oceanfront and ocean view , or just a short walk from the sea.

Perfect for large family vacations all the way down to a getaway lodging for two - with over 25 vacation rental homes to choose from. A breathtaking collection of craftsman or traditional beachfront homes, or oceanview houses – from one to seven bedrooms. In various areas of Lincoln City and overlooking the beach, with some in Depoe Bay. All kinds of amenities are available, like hot tubs, decks, BBQ, rock fireplaces, beamed ceilings and more. Some are new, some are historic charmers.

Breathtaking high panoramic beach views from oceanfront rooms, spacious family suites & fully equipped cottages. Known for gracious hospitality, the sparkling clean Sea Horse features a heated indoor pool, dramatic oceanfront spa, great whale watching, free deluxe continental breakfast, conference room, free casino shuttle & HBO. Fireplaces, private decks and spas are available in select rooms. Close to shops, golf, fishing & restaurants. Pets are welcome in select rooms. Senior discounts. Kids 18 and under stay free in their parent's room. Very attractive rates.


All rooms are immaculate and have TV’s, VCR’s and in-room phones w/ data ports. Oceanfronts have queen bed, a double hide-a-bed, kitchen, cozy firelog fireplace and private deck. Both types sleep up to four people. Others are appointed for a two-person romantic getaway, yet still perfect for those on a budget. Elaborate oceanfront Jacuzzi suite has two bedrooms, kitchen, double hide-a-bed, fireplace and private deck, sleeping as many as six. For family reunions or large gatherings such as weddings, some rooms can connect to create two-room and three-room suites. Some rooms pet friendly

 

 

Article Archive, Latest News from Seaside Aquarium, Oregon Coast Baby Seals, local history, nature news, beach finds, marine science, more. Find out what the Seaside Aquarium has been up to all these years.

Video: The Weird Side of Spring on the Oregon Coast A look at strange sunsets, odd critters, crazed weather and unruly foam

Oregon Coast Answers: What Are Those Snake-like Tubes or Whips?
It's a seaweed (or a large algae) commonly called Bull kelp - or Bull Whip Kelp or Ribbon Kelp. Science, kids

Oregon Coast Science Experts: What is Sea Foam?
Foam in the ocean is just sea bubbles, started off by tiny little phytoplankton that have died and the way their skeletons change the surface tension of the water Kids. Attractions

Surprising Facts About Sand Dollars on the Oregon Coast Where are the most sand dollars on the Oregon coast? What are they? Are they alive? More....

Surreal North Oregon Coast Photo Adventures Everything looks normal on the surface, but clouds seem to bend and bounce daylight in curious ways

Places Where Things Explode on the Oregon Coast Get an oceanic eyeful in Yachats, Depoe Bay, Cannon Beach, Oceaside and more

A Different Side of Common Oregon Coast Landmarks Familiar places on the Oregon can take on a whole new look if you move around

Freaky Oregon Coast Facts: Geology of Pacific City's Haystack Rock How tall is it and what is the geologic origin

Rugged Hidden Places Abound in One Oregon Coast Village Oceanside is is like a happy ending to an already upbeat story along the Three Capes Tour

Video: Brown Blobs, Waves on North Oregon Coast April meant a wide variety of strange sights on the Oregon coast

Freaky Oregon Coast Facts: Geology of Pacific City's Haystack Rock
How tall is it and what is the geologic origin

Bizarre Landmarks and Landscapes of the Oregon Coast The true hidden spots of the coast provide the real fun of discovery

Weird Discoveries are in the Details on Oregon Coast The craziest things can lurk in some of your favorite, regular beach stops and spots

Depoe Bay Whale Watch Watch Center - Visitor Information, Oregon Coast
Whale Watch Center, Depoe Bay. Headquarters to the Whale Watch Spoken Here program, Tourist attraction, Central Oregon Coast. Science

Weird Science News Archive from the Oregon Coast

Warnings Issued for Oregon Coast About Sick Sea Lions Officials warn to keep humans and pets away from all sea lion

Japanese Glass Fishing Floats Return to Oregon Coast - Briefly Glass Japanese floats were a common sight on Oregon beaches throughout most of the 20th century

Hundreds of Crab Shells Show Up on North Oregon Coast It's simply crab molting season for the Dungeness crab in Oregon coast waters, where adult crabs are getting bigger and outgrowing their shells

Oregon Coast Photos of the Week: Weird Brown Foam Seaside has recently been the recipient of loads of strange brown foam

Oregon Coast Aquarium Sea Lion Dies in Freak Drowning A female sea lion named Bailey drowned in her pool

Sun-Drenched Oregon Coast Not Unusual for February There's a glut of extra lovely weather on the coast, and it's around for the weekend

Sand Levels Revealing Some Ghost Forests On Oregon Coast Winter has not conjured up much on Oregon's beaches this time around

Warm Weather Draws Masses to Oregon Coast and Green Flash The coast was actually generally warmer than inland during much of the week

Starving, Dying Brown Pelicans Becoming a Problem on Oregon Coast Authorities have been receiving calls about Brown Pelicans either washing up dead or exhibiting uncharacteristic behavior

Latest Oregon Coast Science and Nature News


Eight Odd Things to Watch for on Oregon Coast Now That Winter's Here
Wild and random blobs, shapes, rarities, critters and the slightly gooey. Science, kids, travel tips

Oregon Coast Scientists Discover New Whale Sound in Faraway Mariana Trench
Researchers from the Hatfield Marine Science Center out of Newport and Oregon State University in Corvallis came across a complex sound

N. Oregon Coast Baby Whale Moves in Mysterious Ways - Vanishing Then Reappears
A deceased gray whale calf came ashore Tuesday at Gearhart. Science, Seaside Aquarium

What's Washing Up on Oregon Coast? How Beaches are Changing
Sand levels are sinking and funky stuff is piling up on the beaches. Kids, science, travel tips

Rare, Bizarre Glowing Creatures Strand on Oregon Coast Beaches
It's called a pyrosome, and the ones found here are less than a foot; actually massive colonies of cloned creatures. Seaside Aquarium, science

Experts Warn: Do Not Pick Up Stranded Turtles on Oregon Coast
Like baby seals or seals that are molting, sea turtles are also to be left alone. Seaside Aquarium, science

Five Freaky Features of Oregon Coast Winter You Didn't Know
There's much more going on here than meets the eye. Science, weather, travel tips

Oregon Coast Total Eclipse: State Parks Taking Reservations
Starting Thursday, OPRD will begin taking campground reservations for the spectacular total solar eclipse. Science, travel tips, lodging. Manzanita lodging, Oceanside lodging, Newport lodging, Lincoln City lodging

The Freaky and Funny Lumpsucker of the Oregon Coast
With huge, bulbous eyes and an even more balloon-like body, they are comical and odd at the same time. Science, kids, Seaside Aquarium

Small Earthquake Shakes N. Oregon Coast; Rattles Nerves but No Damage
It rattled homes, businesses and some nerves, but did not cause any damage. Science

Big Waves Made Bigger by High Tides on Oregon Coast This Week
Big waves and big tides are coming, and then some of the highest tides of the year. Science, storm

More Than One Wildlife Lecture Series Begins on N. Oregon Coast
A whole series of fascinating wildlife lectures in both Cannon Beach and nearby Manzanita. Cannon Beach events, Manzanita events, science

Gobs of Cool Creatures, Odd Finds on Oregon Coast Beaches Now
A brief walk along any Oregon coast beach can yield bundles of wonders, especially after storms. Science, Seaside Aquarium

Oregon Coast Wildlife Right Now; Possible Northern Lights Glow
Wildlife are in abundance near the beaches and there's a chance of seeing the Aurora Borealis. Science, astronomy

Two Diverse Brews To-Do's on Oregon Coast: of Science, of Chowder
Lincoln City's Chowder and Brewfest on October 8, Pacific City hosts a Science Pub on October 24. Lincoln City events, Pacific City events

Bloated, Stinky Whale Strands on N. Oregon Coast
The bloated corpse of a full grown Humpback whale washed ashore at Falcon Cove Beach Saturday. Seaside Aquarium, science

State of the Oregon Coast Conference, Citizen Science Events
Fascinating events centered around the politics, management and science of the Oregon coast. Lincoln City events, Yachats events, Pacific City events

How Star Trek Helped Oregon Cost Science News - and Made Me a Better Beach Bum
It helped make me much better equipped to do the job of running an online publication about the Oregon coast

Oregon Coast Fun Facts: Six Amazing Aspects of Cape Perpetua
Near Yacahts: Wild bears, a frightening, fiery beginning and some fascinating history, science, geology. Travel tips

Total Solar Eclipse in One Year Gives Oregon Coast Extra Time
Depoe Bay and Lincoln Beach will have the most time in darkness in the state. Science. Travel tips

Where the Galaxy Comes to Life Above the Oregon Coast
The complete lack of light interference in many areas make the galaxy explode above you. Astronomy

Surreal and Strange Nudibranch the Pokemon of Oregon Coast Tide Pools - But Real
One of the coolest critters to be on the lookout for is the nudibranch. Science, Seaside Aquarium

More Meteors for Oregon, the Coast? This Year's Perseids May Be Larger
Maybe more than double the usual number of shooting stars. Science, kids

Kids Day at N. Oregon Coast's Famed Haystack Rock (Cannon Beach)
August 20 will be a good time to head to the north Oregon coast if you want to know more about Cannon Beach's Haystack Rock. Science, Cannon Beach events

Treats, Tide Pools and Trippy Lifeforms at Oregon Coast Nature Events
Oregon's conservation group CoastWatch is hosting a series of fun, interesting and sometimes yummy events. Depoe Bay events, Yachats events

ODFW Reports: Good News for Whales, Crabbing on Oregon Coast
Crabbing is quite good in most spots and your chances of spotting whales are great. Science, kids, travel tips

Wild 'n Wacky on Oregon Coast: Freaky Facts, Fossils, Rumors
Fossil finds, bizarre plants, broken records to a curious if not laughable claim about a battle off these beaches. History, science

Forests, Bunkers and Bears, Oh My: Three Oregon Coast Hiking Hotspots
Or, hit the promontories and forest lands behind the beaches for some truly exhilarating exchanges with nature

Just What is Cape Kiwanda on Oregon's Coast? And Why It's Falling Apart
The curious geology of an Oregon landmark at Pacific City, what's been protecting it, and why it's disappearing more quickly now. Science

What's Different About Summer Tide Pools on Oregon Coast; Including a Mystery
In a lot of ways, it is indeed tide pool season on the Oregon coast - but a different kind. Science, kids, Seaside Aquarium

Unusual for July, N. Oregon Coast Ocean Burp Brings Numerous Critters
Gobs of interesting stuff washed up onshore on the north Oregon coast yesterday, in what is commonly called an ocean burp. Science, Seaside Aquarium

How Much of the N. Oregon Coast Did Not Exist 100 Years Ago? It's Amazing
Literally miles and miles of it did not exist a little over 100 years ago, until humans starting building jetties. Seaside, Warrenton, Gearhart, science, geology

Take a Close Look: What's Wrong with This Oregon Coast Wave?
So what causes this? It's a quirky example of the science of summer

Oh, the Lowly Sand Flea: They Should be Exalted on the Oregon Coast
When it comes to the Oregon coast, you've got it all wrong about the sand flea. Science, Seaside Aquarium

Oregon Coast Citizen Science Day and Talk on Tsunami Debris
The weekend of June 24 and 25 will be a special weekend on the central Oregon coast that's entirely devoted to the Otter Rock Marine Reserve. Depoe Bay events

Oregon Coast Sunsets: the Crazy, Mind-Bending Science; Longest Day of Year
There are some things you can't see anywhere but an ocean environment like here

Three-Day Workshop Shows What's Behind the Workings of the Oregon Coast
This year's CoastWatch Shoreline Science Workshop will be held July 8-10 at the Depoe Bay Community Hall. Depoe Bay

Three Central Oregon Coast Nature Sites Are Bigger Than They Look
Delights are discovered in beach spots that are bigger than they look. Depoe Bay, Yachats, Seal Rock

Right Now on Oregon Coast: Weird Crabs, Bird Walks, Whales
A nice variety of birding events, bird drama at Oceanside, whale watching, and some funky lil' crabs. Science, kids

Weekend of Rare Oregon Coast Science: Novaya Zemlya Effect, Glowing Sand
A very unusual weather effect, glowing sand and probably the Green Flash at Sunset

N. Oregon Coast Guided Hikes a Mind-Bending Bit of Science
One happens in Manzanita, and the other in the Warrenton are. Manzanita events, Warrenton events

Nature Volunteering on N. Oregon Coast: Cannon Beach's Unique Opportunities
Two organizations in the north Oregon coast town of Cannon Beach help people learn about science. Cannon Beach events

Oregon Coast Summer Science Workshop in July; Science Diversity Seminar Soon
The big summer science workshop that covers a wide range of beach-oriented subjects. Newport events, Depoe Bay events

Remarkable Oregon Coast Curiosity Coming Soon: the Water Jelly
An odd little jellyfish called the water jelly (also known as the crystal jelly). Science

Seaside Museum Open House, Ocean Science Talk on N. Oregon Coast
An open house and dedication ceremony and a presentation that lets you - literally - go deep inside the ocean. Seaside events

International Migratory Bird Day Celebrated on Central Oregon Coast
On Saturday, May 14, much of one central Oregon coast town will be reveling in the celebrations of International Migratory Bird Day. Newport events. Hatfield Marine Science Center

Four Frightening Stories of Fire, Volcanoes from Oregon Coast
The really wild stuff happened millions of years ago and comprises much of the coastal landscape today. Geology, science

The Staggering Beauty of an 'Ocean Burp' on Oregon Coast
Gobs of stuff from the ocean washed up, creating a large patchwork of dark areas and little treasures. Science, kids

Rare Dolphin Stranding Near Oregon Coast: Seen Once in Two Decades
The five-foot-long dolphin was found stranded in Seaview, Washington. Seaside Aquarium, science

Seaside, Oregon Coast Revelations: Ten Fun Facts You Did Not Know
Ancient ruin-like structures, odd objects, serious secrets about the beach, wild elements of nature, surprising science and some unique history

Marine Science Day This Weekend at Central Oregon Coast's Hatfield
Hatfield Marine Science Center opens its doors to a behind-the-scenes look at its inner workings this Saturday, April 9. Newport events

Oregon Coast Bird Event Involves the Whole Planet; Seaside Nature Event
A bird counting event that now includes anyone around the world and a look at the boggy areas of Gearhart. Cannon Beach events

Oregon Coast Spring Break Top Ten: the Good, the Rad and the Unbelievable
Unusually photogenic clouds, things that glow, wild nature, kids attractions and even the wackier bar scene for grownups. Travel, kids, science, weather

Upside Down Forest Hits Oregon Coast Beaches; Whales, Tide Pools
Whales, lots of whales, tide pool discoveries and lots of interesting critters washing up on the beaches, kids, science, weather

Wacky Science of Three North Oregon Coast Spring Break Hotspots
There's something remarkable lurking beneath their more touristy surfaces. Seaside, Cannon Beach, Rockaway Beach, kids

The Other Mystery Creature Washing Up on Oregon Coast: Gooseneck Barnacles
Those weird little purple velella velella creatures aren't the only oddity being found on Oregon's beaches right now. Science, Seaside Aquarium

Has Oregon Coast Dodged the Bullet on Invasive Species?
So far, over 200 species of sea creatures have been discovered. Science

Weird Little Purple Critter Returns to Oregon Coast, by the Millions
Velella velella have showed up again, definitely earlier than usual, and now in enormous numbers. Science

Asteroid Flyby, Planets, Minus Tides: Look Up, Down on Oregon Coast
An asteroid with a possibly spooky future makes a close run, some bright planets make a show, and a few nice minus tides. Science

Sonic Boom Rattles N. Oregon Coast Residents
Turned out to be just what many thought: a sonic boom from military aircraft doing exercises in the region. Rockaway Beach, Manzanita, Garibaldi, Science


