Oregon Coast Science, Nature, Science of Pacific Ocean

Wild and random blobs, shapes, rarities, critters and the slightly gooey. Science, kids, travel tips

Oregon Coast Scientists Discover New Whale Sound in Faraway Mariana Trench

Researchers from the Hatfield Marine Science Center out of Newport and Oregon State University in Corvallis came across a complex sound

N. Oregon Coast Baby Whale Moves in Mysterious Ways - Vanishing Then Reappears

A deceased gray whale calf came ashore Tuesday at Gearhart. Science, Seaside Aquarium

What's Washing Up on Oregon Coast? How Beaches are Changing

Sand levels are sinking and funky stuff is piling up on the beaches. Kids, science, travel tips

Rare, Bizarre Glowing Creatures Strand on Oregon Coast Beaches

It's called a pyrosome, and the ones found here are less than a foot; actually massive colonies of cloned creatures. Seaside Aquarium, science

Experts Warn: Do Not Pick Up Stranded Turtles on Oregon Coast

Like baby seals or seals that are molting, sea turtles are also to be left alone. Seaside Aquarium, science

Five Freaky Features of Oregon Coast Winter You Didn't Know

There's much more going on here than meets the eye. Science, weather, travel tips

Oregon Coast Total Eclipse: State Parks Taking Reservations

Starting Thursday, OPRD will begin taking campground reservations for the spectacular total solar eclipse. Science, travel tips, lodging. Manzanita lodging, Oceanside lodging, Newport lodging, Lincoln City lodging

The Freaky and Funny Lumpsucker of the Oregon Coast

With huge, bulbous eyes and an even more balloon-like body, they are comical and odd at the same time. Science, kids, Seaside Aquarium

Small Earthquake Shakes N. Oregon Coast; Rattles Nerves but No Damage

It rattled homes, businesses and some nerves, but did not cause any damage. Science

Big Waves Made Bigger by High Tides on Oregon Coast This Week

Big waves and big tides are coming, and then some of the highest tides of the year. Science, storm

More Than One Wildlife Lecture Series Begins on N. Oregon Coast

A whole series of fascinating wildlife lectures in both Cannon Beach and nearby Manzanita. Cannon Beach events, Manzanita events, science

Gobs of Cool Creatures, Odd Finds on Oregon Coast Beaches Now

A brief walk along any Oregon coast beach can yield bundles of wonders, especially after storms. Science, Seaside Aquarium

Oregon Coast Wildlife Right Now; Possible Northern Lights Glow

Wildlife are in abundance near the beaches and there's a chance of seeing the Aurora Borealis. Science, astronomy

Two Diverse Brews To-Do's on Oregon Coast: of Science, of Chowder

Lincoln City's Chowder and Brewfest on October 8, Pacific City hosts a Science Pub on October 24. Lincoln City events, Pacific City events

Bloated, Stinky Whale Strands on N. Oregon Coast

The bloated corpse of a full grown Humpback whale washed ashore at Falcon Cove Beach Saturday. Seaside Aquarium, science

State of the Oregon Coast Conference, Citizen Science Events

Fascinating events centered around the politics, management and science of the Oregon coast. Lincoln City events, Yachats events, Pacific City events

How Star Trek Helped Oregon Cost Science News - and Made Me a Better Beach Bum

It helped make me much better equipped to do the job of running an online publication about the Oregon coast

Oregon Coast Fun Facts: Six Amazing Aspects of Cape Perpetua

Near Yacahts: Wild bears, a frightening, fiery beginning and some fascinating history, science, geology. Travel tips

Total Solar Eclipse in One Year Gives Oregon Coast Extra Time

Depoe Bay and Lincoln Beach will have the most time in darkness in the state. Science. Travel tips

Where the Galaxy Comes to Life Above the Oregon Coast

The complete lack of light interference in many areas make the galaxy explode above you. Astronomy

Surreal and Strange Nudibranch the Pokemon of Oregon Coast Tide Pools - But Real

One of the coolest critters to be on the lookout for is the nudibranch. Science, Seaside Aquarium

More Meteors for Oregon, the Coast? This Year's Perseids May Be Larger

Maybe more than double the usual number of shooting stars. Science, kids

Kids Day at N. Oregon Coast's Famed Haystack Rock (Cannon Beach)

August 20 will be a good time to head to the north Oregon coast if you want to know more about Cannon Beach's Haystack Rock. Science, Cannon Beach events

Treats, Tide Pools and Trippy Lifeforms at Oregon Coast Nature Events

Oregon's conservation group CoastWatch is hosting a series of fun, interesting and sometimes yummy events. Depoe Bay events, Yachats events

ODFW Reports: Good News for Whales, Crabbing on Oregon Coast

Crabbing is quite good in most spots and your chances of spotting whales are great. Science, kids, travel tips

Wild 'n Wacky on Oregon Coast: Freaky Facts, Fossils, Rumors

Fossil finds, bizarre plants, broken records to a curious if not laughable claim about a battle off these beaches. History, science

Forests, Bunkers and Bears, Oh My: Three Oregon Coast Hiking Hotspots

Or, hit the promontories and forest lands behind the beaches for some truly exhilarating exchanges with nature

Just What is Cape Kiwanda on Oregon's Coast? And Why It's Falling Apart

The curious geology of an Oregon landmark at Pacific City, what's been protecting it, and why it's disappearing more quickly now. Science

What's Different About Summer Tide Pools on Oregon Coast; Including a Mystery

In a lot of ways, it is indeed tide pool season on the Oregon coast - but a different kind. Science, kids, Seaside Aquarium

Unusual for July, N. Oregon Coast Ocean Burp Brings Numerous Critters

Gobs of interesting stuff washed up onshore on the north Oregon coast yesterday, in what is commonly called an ocean burp. Science, Seaside Aquarium

How Much of the N. Oregon Coast Did Not Exist 100 Years Ago? It's Amazing

Literally miles and miles of it did not exist a little over 100 years ago, until humans starting building jetties. Seaside, Warrenton, Gearhart, science, geology

Take a Close Look: What's Wrong with This Oregon Coast Wave?

So what causes this? It's a quirky example of the science of summer

Oh, the Lowly Sand Flea: They Should be Exalted on the Oregon Coast

When it comes to the Oregon coast, you've got it all wrong about the sand flea. Science, Seaside Aquarium

Oregon Coast Citizen Science Day and Talk on Tsunami Debris

The weekend of June 24 and 25 will be a special weekend on the central Oregon coast that's entirely devoted to the Otter Rock Marine Reserve. Depoe Bay events

Oregon Coast Sunsets: the Crazy, Mind-Bending Science; Longest Day of Year

There are some things you can't see anywhere but an ocean environment like here

Three-Day Workshop Shows What's Behind the Workings of the Oregon Coast

This year's CoastWatch Shoreline Science Workshop will be held July 8-10 at the Depoe Bay Community Hall. Depoe Bay

Three Central Oregon Coast Nature Sites Are Bigger Than They Look

Delights are discovered in beach spots that are bigger than they look. Depoe Bay, Yachats, Seal Rock

Right Now on Oregon Coast: Weird Crabs, Bird Walks, Whales

A nice variety of birding events, bird drama at Oceanside, whale watching, and some funky lil' crabs. Science, kids

Weekend of Rare Oregon Coast Science: Novaya Zemlya Effect, Glowing Sand

A very unusual weather effect, glowing sand and probably the Green Flash at Sunset

N. Oregon Coast Guided Hikes a Mind-Bending Bit of Science

One happens in Manzanita, and the other in the Warrenton are. Manzanita events, Warrenton events

Nature Volunteering on N. Oregon Coast: Cannon Beach's Unique Opportunities

Two organizations in the north Oregon coast town of Cannon Beach help people learn about science. Cannon Beach events

Oregon Coast Summer Science Workshop in July; Science Diversity Seminar Soon

The big summer science workshop that covers a wide range of beach-oriented subjects. Newport events, Depoe Bay events

Remarkable Oregon Coast Curiosity Coming Soon: the Water Jelly

An odd little jellyfish called the water jelly (also known as the crystal jelly). Science

Seaside Museum Open House, Ocean Science Talk on N. Oregon Coast

An open house and dedication ceremony and a presentation that lets you - literally - go deep inside the ocean. Seaside events

International Migratory Bird Day Celebrated on Central Oregon Coast

On Saturday, May 14, much of one central Oregon coast town will be reveling in the celebrations of International Migratory Bird Day. Newport events. Hatfield Marine Science Center

Four Frightening Stories of Fire, Volcanoes from Oregon Coast

The really wild stuff happened millions of years ago and comprises much of the coastal landscape today. Geology, science

The Staggering Beauty of an 'Ocean Burp' on Oregon Coast

Gobs of stuff from the ocean washed up, creating a large patchwork of dark areas and little treasures. Science, kids

Rare Dolphin Stranding Near Oregon Coast: Seen Once in Two Decades

The five-foot-long dolphin was found stranded in Seaview, Washington. Seaside Aquarium, science

Seaside, Oregon Coast Revelations: Ten Fun Facts You Did Not Know

Ancient ruin-like structures, odd objects, serious secrets about the beach, wild elements of nature, surprising science and some unique history

Marine Science Day This Weekend at Central Oregon Coast's Hatfield

Hatfield Marine Science Center opens its doors to a behind-the-scenes look at its inner workings this Saturday, April 9. Newport events

Oregon Coast Bird Event Involves the Whole Planet; Seaside Nature Event

A bird counting event that now includes anyone around the world and a look at the boggy areas of Gearhart. Cannon Beach events

Oregon Coast Spring Break Top Ten: the Good, the Rad and the Unbelievable

Unusually photogenic clouds, things that glow, wild nature, kids attractions and even the wackier bar scene for grownups. Travel, kids, science, weather

Upside Down Forest Hits Oregon Coast Beaches; Whales, Tide Pools

Whales, lots of whales, tide pool discoveries and lots of interesting critters washing up on the beaches, kids, science, weather

Wacky Science of Three North Oregon Coast Spring Break Hotspots

There's something remarkable lurking beneath their more touristy surfaces. Seaside, Cannon Beach, Rockaway Beach, kids

The Other Mystery Creature Washing Up on Oregon Coast: Gooseneck Barnacles

Those weird little purple velella velella creatures aren't the only oddity being found on Oregon's beaches right now. Science, Seaside Aquarium

Has Oregon Coast Dodged the Bullet on Invasive Species?

So far, over 200 species of sea creatures have been discovered. Science

Weird Little Purple Critter Returns to Oregon Coast, by the Millions

Velella velella have showed up again, definitely earlier than usual, and now in enormous numbers. Science

Asteroid Flyby, Planets, Minus Tides: Look Up, Down on Oregon Coast

An asteroid with a possibly spooky future makes a close run, some bright planets make a show, and a few nice minus tides. Science

Sonic Boom Rattles N. Oregon Coast Residents

Turned out to be just what many thought: a sonic boom from military aircraft doing exercises in the region. Rockaway Beach, Manzanita, Garibaldi, Science