Manzanita Rental Company

70 homes on the beachfront of Manzanita, near the golf course, or on Neahkahnie

Oregon Beach Vacations

Over 200 homes on the coast, including Rockaway, C Beach, Manzanita and more

Sunset Vacation Rentals

Homes in Manzanita, Neah-Kah-Nie, Rockaway Beach, Nedonna Beach

San Dune Inn, Manzanita

Cuddly little pet- and family-friendly charmer

Sheltered Nook at Tillamook Bay

Vacation rentals at Bay City, tiny homes, very eco-friendly

Ocean Inn

Ten beautifully appointed units on the beach

Tradewinds Motel, Rockaway

Oceanfront, rooms for couples to large groups

Rockaway Retreat - Rockaway Beach Vacation Rental

Rockaway Beach vacation rental, Rockaway Beach lodging with BBQ, Jucuzzi, near the ocean

Spindrift Inn, Manzanita

Affordable, quaint charm of yesteryear, close to beach

Wheeler on the Bay Lodge and Marina

Luxurious, cozy rooms, on the bay

The Houses on Manzanita Beach

Oceanfront rentals w/ designer flair, amazing views

Inn at Manzanita

Nestled in greens, upscale, suites, some pet friendly

San Dune Pub, Manzanita

Historical vibe, seafood, burger classics, homemade items

Beachcombers NW

Oregon and Washington Coast Vacation Rentals

