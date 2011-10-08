Oregon Coast in September: Events in Yachats, Florence, Waldport

Published 08/10/2011

(Yachats, Oregon) – Three tiny towns along the central Oregon equal tons of “second summer” fun. This is when Labor Day Weekend happens in Yachats, Waldport and Florence, and the month of September always features the best, most stunning weather of the year (above: a secret blowhole at Yachats).

It all begins with the Florence area, with Yachats and Waldport events following.

September 3. Indoor Yard Sale. Treasures from multiple local vendors plus hot coffee and fresh baked scones from Red Rose Catering. 8 a.m.-2 p.m. Florence Events Center. 715 Quince St. Florence, Oregon. 541-997-1994. www.eventcenter.org.

Florence's bridge

September 9, 10, 11. “Cruising with the FloTones.” A ocean voyage-themed musical performance. 7 p.m. Friday-Saturday. 2 p.m. Sunday. $12. Florence Events Center. 715 Quince St. Florence, Oregon. 541-997-1994. www.eventcenter.org.

September 10. Art Reception featuring the Backstreet Gallery. 3-6 p.m. Florence Events Center. 715 Quince St. Florence, Oregon. 541-997-1994. www.eventcenter.org.

September 17. Great Oregon Fall Beach Clean-up. 10 a.m.-1 p.m. SOLV sponsors the twice-annual beach clean-up along the entire coast of Oregon. Various parts of Florence, and just north of town. www.solv.org.

September 29. “The Water Coolers” pre-concert talk. 6-7 p.m. A talk preceding SEA’s performance of “The Water Coolers.” Florence Events Center. 715 Quince St. Florence, Oregon. 541-997-1994. www.eventcenter.org.

September 29. SEA presents “The Water Coolers.” A breezy, satirical, “Dilbert”-like musical revue. 7-9 p.m. Florence Events Center. 715 Quince St. Florence, Oregon. 541-997-1994. www.eventcenter.org.

Yachats, Waldport Events

Cape Perpetua, near Yachats

Every Wednesday. Waldport Farmers Market. Approximately 65 vendors featuring fresh produce, flowers, plants, art works and crafts.10 a.m.-6 p.m. Waldport Community Center. 265 Hwy. 34. Waldport, Oregon.

Every Saturday. Wine tasting at the Wine Place. 1-4 p.m. Hwy 101 & W. Fourth St. Yachats, Oregon. 541-547-5275.

Every Sunday. Yachats Farmers Market. Locally grown organic produce and plants and locally made natural crafts. 9 a.m.-2 p.m. Yachats Commons. Hwy 101 & W. Fifth St. Yachats, Oregon.

September 1. Yachats Big Band. Dance to the music of this 17-piece band on the first Thursday of each month. 7-9 p.m. Suggested donation $5; children under 12 free. Yachats Commons. Hwy 101 and W. Fifth St. Yachats, Oregon.

September 3. Yachats Ladies Club Labor Day Pie & Ice Cream Social. An incredible variety of delicious pies. 11 a.m.-3 p.m. Yachats Ladies Club House. W. Third & Pontiac. Yachats, Oregon.

September 3. Sky Candy 2011: Yachats Kite Festival. Kite demonstrations, kite-making classes, contests, public kite flying, and more. 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Yachats Ocean Road State Park. Yachats, Oregon.

Near Florence

September 4. Yachats Lions annual all-you-can-eat pancake breakfast. 7:30-11:30 a.m. Yachats Lions Hall. W. Fourth & Pontiac. Yachats, Oregon.

September 9-11. Fall Blues Car Show & Shine. With a dance Friday at 8 p.m. Yachats Inn. 331 South Coast Hwyy 101. Yachats, Oregon. 541-547-3456.

September 17. Great Oregon Fall Beach Clean-up. Your opportunity to help keep Oregon’s beautiful beaches clean. 10 a.m.-1 p.m. Register and pick up bags at the Visitors Center. 241 Hwy 101. Yachats, Oregon. www.solv.org.

September 24. Cruzin’ for Crab. A car show from 10 a.m.-4 p.m., fresh crab, and activities including a poker walk through town. 265 E. Hwy 34. Waldport, Oregon.

