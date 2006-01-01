Oregon Coast Dining Moment: Heidi's in Yachats Published 06/27/2011 (Yachats, Oregon) - It's the precipice of the tourist season around the central Oregon coast, and you can feel the energy building up, as if the throngs at the beginning of June are slowly preparing to hit the highways later in the month. And after a day of bouncing around the beach, you want to head back to the precipice of the continent with some food in hand, to take in the waves while you munch. The rocky shoreline of Yachats looks especially engaging, and while in town you bump into an off-the-beaten path Italian joint called Heidi’s. It’s small, it’s charming, and it’s wowing. They specialize in handmade pasta – and a lot of fresh, handmade everything else. For a mere 13 bucks you can get a pasta with marinara sauce and four meatballs, and this you take to the main viewpoint of rocky ledges behind downtown Yachats. Even the color of the sauce says a lot about you’ll get. The pasta is slightly harder than most, with a tasty pop that comes from being handmade and absolutely fresh. There is a definite egg and/or wheat flavor that comes crashing through – and it’s a serious highlight. The sauce has quite the tomato bite but light and airy at the same time. It also screams freshness, as if a small garden had just wandered into your mouth. Together with the pasta, the two go down with a buttery silkiness. The meatballs have a paradoxically sweet yet dark, earthy flavor. Their homemade garlic bread also has that rugged, rustic vibe. Heidi’s has a variety of pasta dishes around $13, including lasagna, mushroom ravioli and spinach tortelloni. There’s a cioppino, a Venice-style braised beef, chicken cacciatore and a small selection of pizzas. They’re open for lunch and dinner, and they deliver to the area. 84 Beach Street. Yachats, Oregon. 541-547-4409. More About Waldport, Yachats Restaurants, Dining..... More About Yachats Lodging..... More photos of Yachats and surrounding area:



