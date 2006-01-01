|
Free Admission to Major Oregon Coast Landmark on Sept 29
09/13/2012
(Newport, Oregon) - The Bureau of Land Management (BLM) at Yaquina Head Outstanding Natural Area will host a day of special events and waive entrance fees on Saturday, September 29 from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. in celebration of National Public Lands Day.
A variety of activities will test visitor’s knowledge on topics such as: Why did 19th century Willamette Valley farmers need coastal lighthouses? What marine mammals and birds visit or make Oregon’s rocky shores their home? Solve these mysteries and more at “exploration stations” setup throughout the site. Prizes will be awarded to participants completing all stations.
Yaquina Head Outstanding Natural Area and the Friends of Yaquina Lighthouses will also hold an open reception at 3 p.m. to announce winners of the 12th annual photography competition. This year’s theme “Scenes of the Oregon Coast” has brought submissions from amateur photographers from all west coast states and all age groups.
For more information about Yaquina Head Outstanding Natural Area go to: http://www.blm.gov/or/resources/recreation/yaquina
