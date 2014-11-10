Central Oregon Coast Town Taken Over by Yachats Mushroom Fest

Published 10/11/2014

(Yachats, Oregon) – So many mushrooms, so little time. Except maybe in Yachats this coming weekend, as the central Oregon coast town pays homage to the little fungi over the course of three days and in an enormous variety of events. You can learn about mushrooms, go on guided nature hikes, have a wild costume party or just gobble your fill of the shroom all about town.

It's called Yachats Village Mushroom Fest and everything happens Friday through Sunday, October 17 to 19.

Most events take place at the Yachats Commons, but quite a few are outdoors around the area and at Cape Perpetua. A $5 Festival Wristband allows you admission to all of the talks in the Speakers Forum and other events. There are some free events involved. Festival wristbands will be available beginning Oct 1 at the Yachats Visitors Center, 241 Hwy 101 (10 am-4 pm), and during festival weekend at the Yachats Commons, 441 Hwy 101, Yachats, Oregon. 800-929-0477. http://www.yachats.org/MFest2014.html

Friday kicks things off with the Funguy's Welcome Bash and Costume Party. The evening includes gypsy jazz performed by Shawne Melvin and Whale, scrumptious desserts prepared by talented local chefs, an uplifting dvd by a mycologist-at-large, and an opportunity to have fun with other fungophiles.

There is a costume contest for best fungi outfit.

All three days feature delicious dishes that involve the mushroom all around Yachats restaurants.

Saturday and Sunday feature various talks on mushrooms.

Discovering Mushroom Lifestyles talks about what the shroom looks like, how many kinds there are in Oregon, hunting techniques and more. How to Use a Mushroom Field Guide helps you wade through the complexities of materials on the subject. Oregon Is Truffle Country is an introduction to Oregon's native culinary truffles, the successful cultivation of French truffles throughout the world, and Oregon's central role in the emerging American truffle industry.

Lichens: Fungi in Disguise uses photos, covers lichen basics and introduces the most common species that folks probably see every day. Matsutake Mushrooms and Other Forest Delights starts with the general ecology of forest mushrooms and moves into a focus on matsutake. It will include information from previous research on wild mushroom harvest issues and a look at a just-finished study about forest thinning effects on matsutake.

Workshops on making art with mushrooms are featured on Saturday and Sunday as well.

Guided walks are held on Saturday and Sunday, and include some around Cape Perpetua. Space is limited on these so you need to register in advance. They are free, however.

