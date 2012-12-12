Yachats, Florence in January: Coast Winter Preview

Published 12/12/2012

(Florence, Oregon) – So much fun is yet to be had in those wintry weeks of January on the central Oregon coast. January still has plenty to do in the towns of Yachats and Florence, where music, wine, an agate festival and some invigorating outdoor activities help you enjoy this part of the Oregon coast even more.

The preview for January events starts with the Florence area, and Yachats follows.

January 16. Siuslaw Business Awards. Honoring those who have built outstanding businesses and contribute to the economic health and quality of life in Florence. 6-9 p.m. Florence Events Center. 715 Quince St. Florence, Oregon. 541-997-1994. www.eventcenter.org.

January 18: Live music: Trio Voronezh. Astonishing virtuosity and artistic innovation gives this trio the ability to alter the way audiences experience classical, folk and contemporary repertoire. Pre-concert talk at 6:15 p.m. Music at 7 p.m. Florence Events Center. 715 Quince St. Florence, Oregon. 541-997-1994. www.eventcenter.org

January 26-27. Winter Folk Festival. Continuous live folk music all weekend, plus free artisan craft fair, food and drink, and the annual pie baking contest. $10-$45. Florence Events Center. 715 Quince St. Florence, Oregon. 541-997-1994. www.winterfolkfestival.org

YACHATS, WALDPORT

Nightly. Live music at the Drift Inn Restaurant and Pub. Live music from 6:30-9 p.m. 124 Hwy 101. Yachats, Oregon. 541-547-4477.

Every Monday-Friday. Rec PLUS. After school activities for youth ages 6 and up, including gardening, science, arts & crafts, reading, ping pong, pool, Wii, board games, homework help, guitar lessons, baking and more. 3:45-6 p.m. Recreation PLUS. 441 Hwy 101 N. Yachats, Oregon. 541-547-3565.

Every Tuesday. Salsa class. Community welcome, beginners to advanced. Yachats Commons. 441 Hwy 101 N. Yachats, Oregon. 541-547-3565.

Every Wednesday. Non-denominational meditation. All are welcome to come experience the restorative powers of this peace-filled quiet time. 7-8 p.m. The Little Log Church. 328 W. Third St. Yachats, Oregon.

Every Wednesday. Rhythm Weavers Drumming. 7-9 p.m. Yachats Commons Meeting Room #3. 441 Hwy 101 N. Yachats, Oregon. 541-547-3565.

Every Saturday. Wine tasting at the Wine Place. Noon-5 p.m. Hwy 101 & W. Fourth St. Yachats, Oregon. 541-547-5275.

November 23-January 2. Yachats Winter Celebration. The village is lit up and dressed in holiday cheer and offers a month-long series of holiday music, food and cultural events. Yachats, Oregon.

January 1. Peace Hike. Join the Yachats Trails Committee for an invigorating walk from the Commons to the Amanda Statue where we’ll take a few moments to offer our blessings for peace in the New Year. 10 a.m.-1 p.m. 441 Hwy 101 N. Yachats, Oregon. 541-547-3640.

January 3. Yachats Big Band. Dance to the music of this 17-piece band on the first Thursday of each month. 7-9 p.m. Suggested donation $5; children under 12 free. Yachats Commons. 441 Hwy 101 N. Yachats, Oregon. 541-547-3565.

January 17. Yachats Movie Night. Friends of the Yachats Commons offers free movies. 6:30 p.m. Yachats Commons. 441 Hwy 101 N. Yachats, Oregon. 541-547-3565.

January 18. Lecture: In Case of Emergency. Presentations describing what we should know in case of medical emergencies, sponsored by Yachats Academy of Arts & Sciences. 6-10 p.m. Yachats Commons Multi-Purpose Room. 441 Hwy 101 N. Yachats, Oregon. 541-547-3565.

January 18. Open Mike Night. An evening of fun and music, poetry and performances. 7-9 p.m. 220 Highway 101. Yachats, Oregon.

January 19-20. Yachats Agate Festival. Yachats Commons Room #5. 441 Hwy 101 N. Yachats, Oregon. 541-547-3565.

January 25-26. Yachats Lions Club Crab Feed. 4-8 p.m. Yachats Commons Multi-Purpose Room. 441 Hwy 101 N. Yachats, Oregon. 541-547-3565.

January 25. Families Together Dinner and Reading. 6-8 p.m. An evening of dinner, reading and crafts for children and families. Yachats Community Presbyterian Church. 360 W. Seventh St. Yachats, Oregon.

