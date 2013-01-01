Central Oregon Coast Summer: Yachats, Florence August Events Preview

Published 07/20/2013

(Yachats, Oregon) – Oh, the fun of late summer, as August brings wine, song, dance, food and outdoor events to this part of the central Oregon coast. Smack dab in the middle of the coastline, Yachats and Florence erupt with possibilities.

August 2. New Gallery Shows Open. Monday Painters show opens in Gallery One. Exposure 2013 photography exhibit continues in Gallery Five. Florence Events Center. 715 Quince St. Florence, Oregon. 541-997-1994. www.eventcenter.org.

August 3. Cool At The Coast Summer Golf Spectacular. Florence Rotary’s annual fund raising golf tournament. $75. 8:30 a.m.-5 p.m. Ocean Dunes Golf Links. 3345 Munsel Lake Road. Florence, Oregon. 541-999-1713 or 541-517-9236.

August 3. The Hanson Family Singers Western Music Show and Barn Dance. With a variety of Western favorites and great instrumentation entwined with yodeling mastery, a fun and lively performance of the Hanson Family also includes fun and easy western dances. 7-9 p.m. Florence Events Center. 715 Quince St. Florence, Oregon. 541-997-1994. www.eventcenter.org.

August 9-10. A Wave of Quilts. The Rhododendron Quilt Guild presents its annual show. This year’s featured quilter is Darleen Markee. 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Florence Events Center. 715 Quince St. Florence, Oregon. 541-997-1994. www.eventcenter.org.

August 10. Second Saturday Gallery Tour. Join a self-guided gallery walking tour, featuring Backstreet Gallery, Vardanian Gallery, the Silver Lining, Siuslaw Library, the River Gallery, and Old Town Coffee. 3-5 p.m. Florence, Oregon. 541-902-8575.

August 11. Gold Coast Chorus: American Harmony 2013. A festival of barbershop music, featuring the Gold Coast Chorus, the Breakers Quartet, and special guests. Adults $14. Youth $8. Florence Events Center. 715 Quince St. Florence, Oregon. 541-997-1994. www.eventcenter.org.

August 17. Baby Boomer Comedy Show. Comedians Jan McInnis and Kent Rader are fellow boomers who focus their humor on clean topics everyone can relate to: work, family, do-it-yourself projects and much more. $20. 7 p.m. Florence Events Center. 715 Quince St. Florence, Oregon. 541-997-1994. www.eventcenter.org.

August 17-18. Florence Coin and Stamp Show. Buy, sell or trade coins and stamps at this annual show, featuring over 50 vendors from around the U.S. 9 a.m.-5 p.m. Florence Events Center. 715 Quince St. Florence, Oregon. 541-997-9202. www.eventcenter.org.

August 24. Florence Dance Festival. Dance performances, workshops and vendors. 10 a.m.-9 p.m. Florence Events Center. 715 Quince St. Florence, Oregon. 541-997-1994. www.eventcenter.org.

Yachats, Waldport Listings

Nightly. Live music at the Drift Inn Restaurant and Pub. Live music from 6:30-9 p.m. 124 Hwy 101. Yachats, Oregon. 541-547-4477.

Every Tuesday. Salsa class. Community welcome, beginners to advanced. 6:30 p.m. Yachats Commons. 441 Hwy 101 N. Yachats, Oregon. 541-547-3565.

Every Wednesday. Waldport Wednesday Market. Approximately 65 vendors featuring fresh produce, flowers, plants, art works and crafts. 10 a.m.-6 p.m. Waldport Community Center. 265 Hwy 34. Waldport, Oregon.

Every Wednesday. Non-denominational meditation. All are welcome to come experience the restorative powers of this peace-filled quiet time. 7-8 p.m. The Little Log Church. 328 W. Third St. Yachats, Oregon.

Every Wednesday. Rhythm Weavers Drumming. 7-9 p.m. Yachats Commons Meeting Room #3. 441 Hwy 101 N. Yachats, Oregon. 541-547-3565.

Every Thursday. Indoor Park. A playgroup for children 0-6 and their caregivers to take advantage of educational and stimulating activity stations. 12:30-2 p.m. Yachats Commons Meeting Room #4. 441 Hwy 101 N. Yachats, Oregon. 541-547-3565.

Every Thursday. Acoustic Music Jam. Join our local group and play your heart out. Some Thursdays are great, some not so much. But you can join and make it better. 7 p.m.-2:30 a.m. Yachats Underground Pub & Grub. 125 Ocean View Dr. Yachats, Oregon.

Every Friday. Beer Tasting at the Wine Place. 4-7 p.m. Hwy 101 & W. Fourth St. Yachats, Oregon. 541-547-5275.

Every Sunday. Yachats Farmers Market. Offering locally grown organic produce and plants and locally made natural crafts. 9 a.m.-2 p.m. Yachats Commons. 441 Hwy 101 N. 541-961-3295. yachatsfarmersmarket.webs.com.

August 1. Yachats Big Band. Dance to the music of this 17-piece band on the first Thursday of each month. 7-9 p.m. Suggested donation $5; children under 12 free. Yachats Commons. 441 Hwy 101 N. Yachats, Oregon. 541-547-3565.

August 2-4. Chuckling Cherubs Spiritual Ministry. Pathways to Transformation presents its annual holistic health, psychic and crafts fair. Noon-6 p.m. Room #5. Yachats Commons. 441 Hwy 101 N. Yachats, Oregon. 541-547-3565.

August 2. Piano Concert. Live concert performance by John Nilsen. Suggested donation $10. 7 p.m. Yachats Presbyterian Church. 360 W. Seventh St. Yachats, Oregon.

August 10. Geocache Event: Explore Yachats. Complete the quest to explore our village. The reward is a geocoin trackable at geocaching.com. 9 a.m.-7 p.m. City Picnic Shelter. 441 Hwy 101 N. Yachats, Oregon.

August 11. Piano Concert. Live concert performance by Priscilla Dantas. 2 p.m. Yachats Presbyterian Church. 360 W. Seventh St. Yachats, Oregon.

August 11. Yachats Song Circle. 3-5 p.m. Meeting Room #8. Yachats Commons. 441 Hwy 101 N. Yachats, Oregon. 541-547-3565.

August 16. Book Club. Open to the community. August’s book is Little Century. 1-2:30 p.m. McGuire Room. Yachats Presbyterian Church. 360 W. Seventh St. Yachats, Oregon.

August 17. Community BBQ and Mural Dedication. 5-7 p.m. Come join in the fun as we celebrate summer and dedicate YYFAP's new mural. There will be BBQ food and family games and activities. City Picnic Shelter. 441 Hwy 101 N. Yachats, Oregon.

August 18. Open Mic Night. An evening of fun and music, poetry and performances. 7-9 p.m. Green Salmon Coffee Shoppe. 220 Highway 101. Yachats, Oregon.

August 29-September 1. Yachats Arts Guild Sale. 9 a.m.-5 p.m. Meeting Room #8. Yachats Commons. 441 Hwy 101 N. Yachats, Oregon. 541-547-3565.

August 30. Yachats Academy presents Arnie and Amy Mindell. 5-9 p.m. Multi-Purpose Room. Yachats Commons. 441 Hwy 101 N. Yachats, Oregon. 541-547-3565.

