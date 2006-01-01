June on the Central Oregon Coast: Florence, Yachats Preview

Published 05/13/2013

(Yachats, Oregon) – Things are definitely heating up on the central Oregon coast as early summer starts to creep in. June provides a growing bevy of events and happenings in the little towns of Florence and Yachats.

This preview begins with Florence, and is followed by Yachats calendar items.

June 1. Fore Kids Golf Classic. Benefiting the Boys & Girls Clubs of western Lane County. 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Sandpines Golf Links. 1201 35th St. Florence, Oregon. 541-997-1940. www.bgcwlc.org.

June 3. Siuslaw High School Band Concert. Directed by Chris Rowbotham. 7-9 p.m. Florence Events Center. 715 Quince St. Florence, Oregon. 541-997-1994. www.eventcenter.org.

June 5. Siuslaw High School Choir Spring Concert. 7 p.m. Florence Events Center. 715 Quince St. Florence, Oregon. 541-997-1994. www.eventcenter.org.

June 7, 8, 9, 14, 15, 16. Live theater: “Leading Ladies.” Florence’s new theater company, It’s About Time Productions, presents a hilarious romp by Ken Ludwig. Friday-Saturday 7-9 p.m. Sunday 2 a.m. Florence Events Center. 715 Quince St. Florence, Oregon. 541-997-1994. www.eventcenter.org.

June 8. Second Saturday Gallery Tour. Join a self-guided gallery walking tour, featuring Backstreet Gallery, Vardanian Gallery, the Silver Lining, Siuslaw Library, the River Gallery, and Old Town Coffee. 3-5 p.m. Florence, Oregon. 541-902-8575.

June 22. Indoor Yard Sale. 8 a.m.-2 p.m. Florence Events Center. 715 Quince St. Florence, Oregon. 541-997-1994. www.eventcenter.org.

June 22. Port of Siuslaw In-Water Boat Show. $3. 10 a.m.-3 p.m. Port of Siuslaw. First and Harbor St. Florence, Oregon. 541-997-3427.

June 28. Michael Jackson Tribute Concert. Featuring the singing and dancing of Michael Knight. 7 p.m. Florence Events Center. 715 Quince St. Florence, Oregon. 541-997-1994. www.eventcenter.org.

YACHATS, WALDPORT

Nightly. Live music at the Drift Inn Restaurant and Pub. Live music from 6:30-9 p.m. 124 Hwy 101. Yachats, Oregon. 541-547-4477.

Every Monday-Friday. Rec PLUS. After school activities for youth ages 6 and up, including gardening, science, arts & crafts, reading, ping pong, pool, Wii, board games, homework help, guitar lessons, baking and more. 3:45-6 p.m. Recreation PLUS. 441 Hwy 101 N. Yachats, Oregon. 541-547-3565.

Every Tuesday. Salsa class. Community welcome, beginners to advanced. 6:30 p.m. Yachats Commons. 441 Hwy 101 N. Yachats, Oregon. 541-547-3565.

Every Wednesday. Waldport Wednesday Market. Approximately 65 vendors featuring fresh produce, flowers, plants, art works and crafts. 10 a.m.-6 p.m. Waldport Community Center. 265 Hwy 34. Waldport, Oregon.

Every Wednesday. Non-denominational meditation. All are welcome to come experience the restorative powers of this peace-filled quiet time. 7-8 p.m. The Little Log Church. 328 W. Third St. Yachats, Oregon.

Every Wednesday. Rhythm Weavers Drumming. 7-9 p.m. Yachats Commons Meeting Room #3. 441 Hwy 101 N. Yachats, Oregon. 541-547-3565.

Every Thursday. Indoor Park. A playgroup for children 0-6 and their caregivers to take advantage of educational and stimulating activity stations. 12:30-2 p.m. Yachats Commons Meeting Room #4. 441 Hwy 101 N. Yachats, Oregon. 541-547-3565.

Every Thursday. Acoustic Music Jam. Join our local group and play your heart out. Some Thursdays are great, some not so much. But you can join and make it better. 7 p.m.-2:30 a.m. Yachats Underground Pub & Grub. 125 Ocean View Dr. Yachats, Oregon.

Every Friday. Beer Tasting at the Wine Place. 4-7 p.m. Hwy 101 & W. Fourth St. Yachats, Oregon. 541-547-5275.

Every Sunday. Yachats Farmers Market. Offering locally grown organic produce and plants and locally made natural crafts. 9 a.m.-2 p.m. Yachats Commons. 441 Hwy 101 N. 541-961-3295. yachatsfarmersmarket.webs.com.

June 1. National Trails Day. Yachats will celebrate with the dedication of a new trail and related events. An interpretive hike on the 804 Trail departs from Yachats Commons at 11:30 a.m. and arrives for the dedication of the new YaXaik Trail at 1 p.m. Shuttles also available. Leave from Yachats Commons. 441 Hwy 101 N. Yachats, Oregon. 541-547-3565.

June 1. Lecture: The Fossil Record in Oregon. Featured speaker is Dr. William Orr, geologist at the University of Oregon. Sponsored by the Yachats Academy. 5-10 p.m. Yachats Commons. 441 Hwy 101 N. Yachats, Oregon. 541-547-3565.

June 2. Live music: Niccole Blaze and Mo Kelly. 4-9 p.m. Yachats Commons. 441 Hwy 101 N. Yachats, Oregon. 541-547-3565.

June 6. Yachats Big Band. Dance to the music of this 17-piece band on the first Thursday of each month. 7-9 p.m. Suggested donation $5; children under 12 free. Yachats Commons. 441 Hwy 101 N. Yachats, Oregon. 541-547-3565.

June 8. World Wide Knitting in Public Day. Knitters will tag the town with knitted sea creatures in the weeks before the event. On WWKIP Day, knitters will be everywhere knitting in public. Yachats, Oregon.

June 9. Yachats Song Circle. 3-5 p.m. Meeting Room #8. Yachats Commons. 441 Hwy 101 N. Yachats, Oregon. 541-547-3565.

June 11. Yarn Over Yachats. Join people who love to knit, crochet, do needlework, tat, or any of a number of other hand-crafts. 2-4 p.m. Meeting Room #3. Yachats Commons. 441 Hwy 101 N. Yachats, Oregon. 541-547-3565.

June 16. Open Mic Night. An evening of fun and music, poetry and performances. 7-9 p.m. Green Salmon Coffee Shoppe. 220 Highway 101. Yachats, Oregon.

June 19. Mid-Summers Party. A costume party to benefit the Trails Committee and the Theater Group. 7-10 p.m. Yachats Commons. 441 Hwy 101 N. Yachats, Oregon. 541-547-3565.

June 28-30, July 1-7. Yachats Arts Guild Summer Gallery. Nearly 30 coast artists will display their work in oils, watercolors, photography, acrylics, pen and ink, wood and other media. 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Meeting Room #8. Yachats Commons. 441 Hwy 101 N. Yachats, Oregon. 541-547-3565.

More about Yachats below, including the Yachats Virtual Tour, Map, as well as places to stay.

More About Yachats Lodging.....

More About Oregon Coast Restaurants, Dining.....

LATEST Related Oregon Coast Articles

Back to Oregon Coast

Contact Advertise on BeachConnection.net

All Content, unless otherwise attributed, copyright BeachConnection.net Unauthorized use or publication is not permitted