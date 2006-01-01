May on the Central Coast: Yachats, Florence, Oregon Preview

Published 04/13/2013

(Yachats, Oregon) – Memorial Day weekend isn’t the only big happening on the central Oregon coast in May. Indeed, the little towns of Florence and Yachats keep chugging along with a variety of events that could keep you distracted from those beaches.

This May preview of central Oregon coast events starts with Florence, and features Yachats next.

May 3. New Gallery Shows Open. WSO Traveling Show opens in Gallery One. Student Photo Contest opens in Gallery Five. Florence Events Center. 715 Quince St. Florence, Oregon. 541-997-1994. www.eventcenter.org.

May 5. Sandpines Summer Amateur Series Kick-Off. The series continues through October. Prizes include points and pro shop credits, and a one-year membership to the club. $85. 11 a.m.-1:30 p.m. Sandpines Golf Links. 1201 35th St. Florence, Oregon. 541-997-1940. www.sandpines.com.

May 10. Live music: Jazz kings. “You Made Me Love You:” An exploration led by Jazz Kings lead singer Shirley Andress of the life and music of Judy Garland. Adults $26. Students $23.50. 18 and under $13. 7:30 p.m. Florence Events Center. 715 Quince St. Florence, Oregon. 541-997-1994. www.eventcenter.org.

May 10. Rhodendron Queen’s Coronation Ball. 7 p.m. Florence Events Center. 715 Quince St. Florence, Oregon. 541-997-1994. www.eventcenter.org.

May 11. Oregon Dunes Triathlon and Duathlon. 6:30 a.m. Woahink Lake. Jessie M. Honeyman State Park. 84505 Hwy 101. South Florence, Oregon.

May 11. Boys & Girls Club Wine Tour. Travel by bus to five Willamette Valley Wineries for tastings, plus lunch and door prizes. Must be 21 to participate and have a valid photo I.D. $75. 9 a.m.-6 p.m. Departing from Sandpines Golf Links parking lot. 1201 35th St. Florence, Oregon.

May 11. Second Saturday Gallery Tour. Join a self-guided gallery walking tour, featuring Backstreet Gallery, Vardanian Gallery, the Silver Lining, Siuslaw Library, the River Gallery, and Old Town Coffee. 3-5 p.m. Florence, Oregon. 541-902-8575.

May 11. Oregon Coast Military Heritage Museum Benefit. Featuring the Pacific Coast Wind Ensemble. Suggested donation $10. 7-9 p.m. Florence Events Center. 715 Quince St. Florence, Oregon. 541-997-1994. www.eventcenter.org.

May 12. Live music: Presidio Brass. A unique and exhilarating ride of music mixed with humor and infectious joy. The repertoire is a delightful mix of classical, jazz and Broadway. Presented by Seacoast Entertainment. Adults $20. Youth $10. Pre-concert talk at 1:15 p.m. Concert at 2 p.m. Florence Events Center. 715 Quince St. Florence, Oregon. 541-997-1994. www.eventcenter.org.

May 17-19. Rhododendron Festival. The festival officially begins on Friday evening with the Rhody Pageant to crown “Queen Rhododendra.” Events throughout the weekend include parades, a flower show, car show, arts and craft fair, 5K run, carnival and much, much more. This year’s theme is “Come See What We See!” Florence, Oregon. 541-997-3128.

May 18-19. Art Fest. See many of the area’s finest artisans, coming together during Rhody Days. Come and enjoy some of your favorite artists such as Pam Parker, watercolors and pyrography; Annette Bignami, fine wood turning; Charlee Hendricksen, fabulous beadwork; Sally Graves Jennings returns with her silk and velvet scarves; and many more. Saturday 11 a.m.-5 p.m. Sunday 10 a.m.-4 pm. Florence Events Center. 715 Quince St. Florence, Oregon. 541-997-1994. www.eventcenter.org.

YACHATS, WALDPORT

Nightly. Live music at the Drift Inn Restaurant and Pub. Live music from 6:30-9 p.m. 124 Hwy 101. Yachats, Oregon. 541-547-4477.

Every Monday-Friday. Rec PLUS. After school activities for youth ages 6 and up, including gardening, science, arts & crafts, reading, ping pong, pool, Wii, board games, homework help, guitar lessons, baking and more. 3:45-6 p.m. Recreation PLUS. 441 Hwy 101 N. Yachats, Oregon. 541-547-3565.

Every Tuesday. Salsa class. Community welcome, beginners to advanced. 6:30 p.m. Yachats Commons. 441 Hwy 101 N. Yachats, Oregon. 541-547-3565.

Every Wednesday. Waldport Wednesday Market. Approximately 65 vendors featuring fresh produce, flowers, plants, art works and crafts. 10 a.m.-6 p.m. Waldport Community Center. 265 Hwy 34. Waldport, Oregon.

Every Wednesday. Non-denominational meditation. All are welcome to come experience the restorative powers of this peace-filled quiet time. 7-8 p.m. The Little Log Church. 328 W. Third St. Yachats, Oregon.

Every Wednesday. Rhythm Weavers Drumming. 7-9 p.m. Yachats Commons Meeting Room #3. 441 Hwy 101 N. Yachats, Oregon. 541-547-3565.

Every Thursday. Indoor Park. A playgroup for children 0-6 and their caregivers to take advantage of educational and stimulating activity stations. 12:30-2 p.m. Yachats Commons Meeting Room #4. 441 Hwy 101 N. Yachats, Oregon. 541-547-3565.

Every Thursday. Acoustic Music Jam. Join our local group and play your heart out. Some Thursdays are great, some not so much. But you can join and make it better. 7 p.m.-2:30 a.m. Yachats Underground Pub & Grub. 125 Ocean View Dr. Yachats, Oregon.

Every Friday. Beer Tasting at the Wine Place. 4-7 p.m. Hwy 101 & W. Fourth St. Yachats, Oregon. 541-547-5275.

Every Saturday. Wine tasting at the Wine Place. 1-4 p.m. Hwy 101 & W. Fourth St. Yachats, Oregon. 541-547-5275.

May 2. Yachats Big Band. Dance to the music of this 17-piece band on the first Thursday of each month. 7-9 p.m. Suggested donation $5; children under 12 free. Yachats Commons. 441 Hwy 101 N. Yachats, Oregon. 541-547-3565.

May 3. Oregon Coast Chamber Orchestra Spring Concert. 7 p.m. $10. Yachats Community Presbyterian Church. 360 W. Seventh St. Yachats, Oregon. www.occo.ws/index.

May 4. Live music: Bad Weeds. A benefit for Lunch Bunch. 7 p.m. Yachats Commons. 441 Hwy 101 N. Yachats, Oregon. 541-547-3565.

May 25-27. Clam-a-Rama. Waldport, Oregon. 541-563-2133.



May 11. Great Garage Sale. Sales and bargains galore all over town. Waldport, Oregon. 541-563-2133.

May 12, 19, 26. Every Sunday. Yachats Farmers Market. Offering locally grown organic produce and plants and locally made natural crafts. 9 a.m.-2 p.m. Yachats Commons. 441 Hwy 101 N. 541-961-3295. yachatsfarmersmarket.webs.com.

May 12. Yachats Song Circle. 3-5 p.m. Meeting Room #8. Yachats Commons. 441 Hwy 101 N. Yachats, Oregon. 541-547-3565.

May 14. Yarn Over Yachats. Join people who love to knit, crochet, do needlework, tat, or any of a number of other hand-crafts. 2-4 p.m. Meeting Room #3. Yachats Commons. 441 Hwy 101 N. Yachats, Oregon. 541-547-3565.

May 17. Open Mic Night. An evening of fun and music, poetry and performances. 7-9 p.m. Green Salmon Coffee Shoppe. 220 Highway 101. Yachats, Oregon.

May 24. Families Together Dinner and Reading. 6-8 p.m. An evening of dinner, reading and crafts for children and families. Yachats Community Presbyterian Church. 360 W. Seventh St. Yachats, Oregon.

May 25. Memorial Day Pie and Ice Cream Social. The Ladies Club pie socials are famous for their astounding variety of delicious pies. Each slice is a generous sixth of a pie and costs $3. Add a scoop of ice cream for an additional fifty cents. A variety of beverages will also be sold. Come early for the best selection and before the pie is gone! 11 a.m.-3 p.m. Yachats Ladies Club House. W. Third and Pontiac. Yachats, Oregon.

May 25-26. Spring Arts and Crafts Fair. Over 65 vendors with quality crafts, artwork and gourmet food products. Saturday 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Sunday 9 a.m.-5 p.m. Yachats Commons. 441 Hwy 101 N. Yachats, Oregon. 541-547-3565.

May 26. Yachats Lions Pancake Breakfast. The breakfast is free of charge and donations will be accepted. Breakfast includes eggs to order, pancakes, ham, sausage and coffee. 7:30-11:30 a.m. Yachats Lions Hall. W. Fourth and Pontiac. Yachats, Oregon. 541-547-5171.

