Central Oregon Coast Yachats Favorite, Crab Feed This Weekend

Published 01/21/2014

(Yachats, Oregon) – Just about everyone loves a little bit of fresh crab. But for a lot of it, seafood fans will snap up the Yachats Lions Club Annual Crab Feed, happening on Saturday, January 25 in the small central Oregon coast village.

This longstanding tradition for families and groups is “all you can eat crab,” and it's an annual trek for many from both Oregon and Washington. For many years, each time around the Yachats Lions serves up over 1,000 of pounds of fresh crab to an average of 500 people at two venues. Both the Yachats Commons and the Yachats Lions Hall fill up each year.

Two seatings are available at the Commons, at 12:30 and 4 pm. These are reserved for groups of 6 or more.

The Lions Hall seating starts at 4 p.m. with a 12:30 p.m. seating that is for groups and anyone who may wish to eat early. Organizers say they have had individual groups as large as 36 people at this seating. These seatings are all first come-first serve and cafeteria-style.

Organizers say the Lions Hall venue allows attendees to meet new people and is often popular for that mix and mingle dynamic.

“We get great support from the community and local businesses in Yachats, Waldport and Newport,” said Debra Novgrod, this year's coordinator. “South Beach Fish Market cooks and cleans the best tasting local crab you ever ate. In addition to all the Crab you can eat (until the food is gone) the menu includes: coleslaw, French bread, baked beans, coffee, soda and great fun. “

All proceeds from the annual crab feed fundraiser support Lions Community service projects with scholarships to graduating seniors, food pantries, the preschool and after school programs of the Yachats Youth and Family program, South Lincoln Resources programs, eyeglasses for children and adults.

The Commons is located on Hwy 101 at the intersection of 101 and 4th St. The Lions Hall is one block west of 101 on 4th.

Tickets are $30 per person tickets are available by mail: Yachats Lions Crab Feed, P.O. Box 66, Yachats, Oregon, 97498. By phone call Kevin or Peggy at 541-563-5629 or Email order to lionscrabfeed2014@gmail.com indicating time and venue.

More about Yachats below and at the Yachats, Oregon Coast Virtual Tour, including places to stay in Yachats.

More About Yachats Lodging.....

More About Oregon Coast Restaurants, Dining.....

LATEST Related Oregon Coast Articles