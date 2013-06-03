Yachats Lodging Look: Overleaf Village Vacation Rentals, Oregon Coast

Published 03/06/2013

(Yachats, Oregon) – This part of the central Oregon coast is known for the dynamic waves and intense oceanic drama. The little town of Yachats offers a non-stop view of this, with its labyrinths of rocky ledges and tiny pocket beaches.

Part of the fun around here is the rather clandestine Overleaf Village Vacation Rentals, where several vacation homes are clustered within a carefully coiffured coastal landscape, along a trickling stream that meanders under a stone bridge. Some have ocean views and all are a quick walk to the rugged, rocky beach of Yachats and to the stunning 804 Trail that follows the shore.

All of them beautiful, upscale homes with a woodsy, retro architecture, which are based on designs from historical beach cottages from the northwest coast. You are surrounded with thick foliage and immaculate gardens that not only make you feel quite secluded – are secluded.

Each comes with every modern amenity, including: full kitchens, washer/dryers, TV’s, DVD players, fireplaces and propane BBQ’s. You may also find whirlpool tubs, stone fireplaces, wrap-around decks, maybe even a secluded window seat, and more. Some are cottages; some are larger homes perfect for reunions, big gatherings.

Some sleep as many as ten. There is a large conference center on the premises hosting as many as 80, perfect for that Oregon coast business retreat.

Each comes with nifty Native American-inspired names, like Wapiti Cottage, Perpetua Cottage, Tyee cottage, Skookum Cottage, Umpqua Cottage, the Yaquina Cottage and the exotic A "Lul" Quoy – named after the Chumash tribe of California. Overleaf Lodge Lane. Yachats, Oregon. (541) 547-4880 or (800) 338-0507. www.overleafvillage.com.

More about the Yachats - central Oregon coast area below, as well as other Yachats lodging and places to stay. Also, see the Yachats, Oregon Virtual Tour.

More About Yachats Lodging.....

More About Oregon Coast Restaurants, Dining.....

LATEST OREGON COAST NEWS STORIES

Back to Oregon Coast

Contact Advertise on BeachConnection.net

All Content, unless otherwise attributed, copyright BeachConnection.net Unauthorized use or publication is not permitted