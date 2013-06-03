|
Yachats Lodging Look: Overleaf Village Vacation Rentals, Oregon Coast
Published
03/06/2013
(Yachats, Oregon) – This part of the central Oregon coast is known for the dynamic waves and intense oceanic drama. The little town of Yachats offers a non-stop view of this, with its labyrinths of rocky ledges and tiny pocket beaches.
Part of the fun around here is the rather clandestine Overleaf Village Vacation Rentals, where several vacation homes are clustered within a carefully coiffured coastal landscape, along a trickling stream that meanders under a stone bridge. Some have ocean views and all are a quick walk to the rugged, rocky beach of Yachats and to the stunning 804 Trail that follows the shore.
All of them beautiful, upscale homes with a woodsy, retro architecture, which are based on designs from historical beach cottages from the northwest coast. You are surrounded with thick foliage and immaculate gardens that not only make you feel quite secluded – are secluded.
Each comes with every modern amenity, including: full kitchens, washer/dryers, TV’s, DVD players, fireplaces and propane BBQ’s. You may also find whirlpool tubs, stone fireplaces, wrap-around decks, maybe even a secluded window seat, and more. Some are cottages; some are larger homes perfect for reunions, big gatherings.
Some sleep as many as ten. There is a large conference center on the premises hosting as many as 80, perfect for that Oregon coast business retreat.
Each comes with nifty Native American-inspired names, like Wapiti Cottage, Perpetua Cottage, Tyee cottage, Skookum Cottage, Umpqua Cottage, the Yaquina Cottage and the exotic A "Lul" Quoy – named after the Chumash tribe of California. Overleaf Lodge Lane. Yachats, Oregon. (541) 547-4880 or (800) 338-0507. www.overleafvillage.com.
More about the Yachats - central Oregon coast area below, as well as other Yachats lodging and places to stay. Also, see the Yachats, Oregon Virtual Tour.
More About Yachats Lodging.....
More About Oregon Coast Restaurants, Dining.....
LATEST OREGON COAST NEWS STORIES
|
Yachats Celtic Music Festival Brings Dance, Whiskey, Mystery to Oregon Coast ...
16th annual Yachats Celtic Music Festival coming November 11 to 13. Yachats events
State of the Oregon Coast Conference, Citizen Science Events
Fascinating events centered around the politics, management and science of the Oregon coast. Lincoln City events, Yachats events, Pacific City events
Bevy of Beachy Events: Labor Day Weekend Highlights on Oregon Coast
There's a lot to do and see out on the beaches - even more than meets the eye. Seaside events, Manzanita events, Tillamook events, Lincoln City events, Yachats events
Treats, Tide Pools and Trippy Lifeforms at Oregon Coast Nature Events
Oregon's conservation group CoastWatch is hosting a series of fun, interesting and sometimes yummy events. Depoe Bay events, Yachats events
Best Seats in the House: Four Incredible Oregon Coast Benches
Oregon coast views so stunning you have to take them in sitting down. Travel tips, Depoe Bay, Yachats, Oceanside, Manzanita
Three Central Oregon Coast Nature Sites Are Bigger Than They Look
Delights are discovered in beach spots that are bigger than they look. Depoe Bay, Yachats, Seal Rock
Big Music Fests on Central Oregon Coast: Classical in Yachats, Judy Collins
One massive feast of classical happens in the tiny town of Yachats, while the slightly bigger burgh of Newport welcomes 70s pop legend Judy Collins. Yachats events, Newport events
Central Oregon Coast Town Practices Emergency with Tsunami Walk
Join the City of Yachats Friday, June 10 at 12:45 pm, to practice its community Tsunami Walk. Yachats events
Stonefield Beach: Views, Crazed Storm Damage, Oregon Coast Virtual Tour
Stonefield Beach can have some distinctly different vibes and moods, depending on the weather and conditions. Between Yachats and Florence
Oregon Coast Lodging News: Yachats' Silver Surf Gets Major Reboot
Not only remodels and redo's but adding a host of fun aspects for guests
Three Major Festivals You've Never Heard of on Oregon Coast: Music, Wacky His...
Three one of a kind festivals really kick out the jams on two very distant parts of the Oregon coast this month. Astoria events, Yachats events
Central Oregon Coast Wild Mood Swings on Video
Some of the most spectacular involved video: Depoe Bay, Yachats, Newport, Devil's Punchbowl, Thor's Well, Jump-Off Joe. Weather
New License Rules for Central Oregon Coast Vacation Rental Lodgings Examined
The central Oregon coast towns of Lincoln City, Newport, Yachats and Depoe Bay are looking to clamp down on unruly renters
Photos of Oregon Coast Ghost Forest Stumps: Where Else to Find Them
You'll find them near Cannon Beach, Pacific City, Oceanside, Seal Rock, Yachats and a lot in the Newport area. History. Geology
Back to Oregon Coast
Contact Advertise on BeachConnection.net
All Content, unless otherwise attributed, copyright BeachConnection.net Unauthorized use or publication is not permitted
|