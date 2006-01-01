Oregon Coast Wave Madness: Glimpses of Stormy Yachats

Published 03/17/2012

(Yachats, Oregon) – This week's chain of storms left a variety of marks along the Oregon coast – from oddly out-of-place clumps of snow, downed trees, wavering sand levels to the characteristic and beloved raging waves of chaos. Interestingly enough, while winds whipped up a fury along the beaches Wednesday, the breakers weren't as big as they often are under such conditions. But Thursday, the Pacific Ocean seemed to take the gloves off.

This was especially evident on the central Oregon coast, at the tiny village of Yachats. Here, the winds were definitely of a heavier nature, gusting easily in the 50's at times. The waves acted accordingly, with fuel added to their fire by the nature of the place: Yachats is one big rocky shelf that causes the sea to impact with fury and abruptness, unlike the gradual slope of most sandy beaches.

Those engaging pocket beaches, covered in thick, coarse sands, practically taunted the waves to come attack them.

The big rocky blobs here sometimes form small channels, which funnel the wave energy into funky acrobatics.

Large explosions of water are a constant occurrence here.

Near the main access area, south of the 804 trail, something brown and murky was getting churned up in this tidal melee. The waves seemed towering at times, and in some moments they even seemed to fight each other.

At the viewing platform, there was plenty to see – if you could stand up in the wind for very long. These oceanic monsters seemed to be doing their own circus show.

But Yachats wasn't the only place showing off. A ways north, Seal Rock was also offering the watery pytrotechnics.

Even further north, near Depoe Bay, Rodea Point is almost always a place full of raucous waves. On this day, it did not disappoint either.

