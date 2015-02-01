Video: Stunning Sights Just S. of Yachats, Central Oregon Coast

(Yachats, Oregon) – A touch of preview or an atmospheric piece. It all depends on how you think of it. The Oregon Coast Beach Connection video, “Sights, Scenery S. of Yachats, Oregon Coast,” is also a glimpse into a few engaging details of this scintillating stretch of coastline. From Yachats down to Florence sits about 20 miles worth of jaw-dropping hidden spots, and the video gives you a taste.

A small taste of an area huge on on lasting impressions.

Starting up at the middle section of Yachats, just north of the main parking lot of Yachats State Recreational Area, you see an impressive labyrinth of rocky blobs that create dozens of little pocket beaches. Large waves come crashing and sometimes dissipate fairly quickly – but the area does warrant plenty of caution.

These tiny stretches between blobs can change quickly in sand composition, although usually they are unusually large and coarse grains. This adds yet another bit of spice to Yachats.

The video then shows you the Devil's Churn, a few miles south of Yachats. It's not in as raucous and churning a mood as it sometimes is, but here there's a soft, ethereal glow on these waves in this late fall moment. They are nevertheless still somewhat carousing and chaotic, careening and bouncing into the rockface of this narrow basalt slit, never failing to mesmerize.

Several miles south of there, you're now out of Lincoln County and into Lane County, where the video shows you Strawberry Hill. This is an engaging spot that forms a fascinating small cove of sorts. The video displays the southern, agate-filled end of this beach, but the northern end of Strawberry Hill is the real eye-catcher, full of wild shapes and a placid stretch of sand to explore.

The next scene may be familiar to fans of the cable TV show Bates Motel. Many of the ocean vistas of that show are filmed right around here, and this very curve in Highway 101 has appeared in the series a few times.

Even further south, closing in on Florence, you catch glimpses of Ocean Beach Picnic Area and Roosevelt Beach. The final scene is of Roosevelt, and that rocky nub-like structure has a mirrored feature on the other side: which is Ocean Beach Picnic Area. Both are stunning for very different reasons. It's as if the two beaches are bookends of a perfect little nature romp.

There's more on this stretch of Yachats and Upper Lane County at the Upper Lane County Virtual Tour, Map.

Strawberry Hill

