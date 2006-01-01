Oregon Coast December Preview: Holiday Events in Florence, Yachats

Published 11/13/2011

(Yachats, Oregon) – The central Oregon coast loves its holiday events, with Yachats gettting especially lit up during the season with a huge array of events. But there's more to the region that Christmas stuff, as the Florence Events Center illustrates – and of course there's that annual Whale Watch Week to indulge in. (Above: the spouting horn at Yachats)

Florence events start things off, with Yachats and Waldport following.

Florence

December 2-3. Art Fest. 4-7 p.m. Friday, 10 a.m.-3 p.m. Sunday. Florence Events Center. 715 Quince St. Florence, Oregon. 541-997-1994. www.eventcenter.org.

December 3. Florence Holiday Festival. Tree lighting and Santa’s arrival. Florence, Oregon.

December 3. Oregon Brass Society. 7 p.m. Florence Events Center. 715 Quince St. Florence, Oregon. 541-997-1994. www.eventcenter.org.

December 4. Ballet Fantastique. 3 p.m. Florence Events Center. 715 Quince St. Florence, Oregon. 541-997-1994. www.eventcenter.org.

December 10. Art Walk. 3 p.m. Florence Events Center. 715 Quince St. Florence, Oregon. 541-997-1994. www.eventcenter.org.

December 10. “Dead in the Sled.” Live theater from the Poison Pen Players. 7 p.m. Florence Events Center. 715 Quince St. Florence, Oregon. 541-997-1994. www.poisonpenplayers.com.

December 11. Community Chorus. 2 p.m. Florence Events Center. 715 Quince St. Florence, Oregon. 541-997-1994. www.eventcenter.org.

December 16-18. Holly Jolly Follies. A Christmas variety show with a cast of over 100 locals. 7 p.m. Friday, 3 p.m. and 7 p.m. Saturday. $12 adults, $6 kids. Florence Events Center. 715 Quince St. Florence, Oregon. 541-997-1994. www.eventcenter.org.

December 21. Eugene Ballet. Live dance event. 7:30 p.m. Florence Events Center. 715 Quince St. Florence, Oregon. 541-997-1994. www.eventcenter.org.

Yachats, Waldport

Nightly. Live music at the Drift Inn Restaurant and Pub. Live music from 6:30-9 p.m. nightly. 124 Hwy 101. Yachats, Oregon. 541-547-4477.

Every Friday and Saturday. Live music at the Adobe Resort Lounge. 1555 Hwy 101. Yachats, Oregon. 541-547-3141.

Every Saturday. Live music at the Yachats Underground Pub. 125 Ocean View Dr. Yachats, Oregon. 541-547-4600.

Every Saturday. Wine tasting at the Wine Place. 1-4 p.m. Hwy 101 & W. Fourth St. Yachats, Oregon. 541-547-5275.

November 24-December 31. Yachats Winter Celebration. The village is lit up and dressed in holiday cheer and offers a month-long series of holiday music, food and cultural events. Yachats, Oregon.

November 5-December 17. Waldport’s Saturday Holiday Market & Craft Fair. 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Waldport Community/Senior Center. 265 Hemlock (Hwy 34). Waldport, Oregon.

December 1. Yachats Big Band. Dance to the music of this 17-piece band on the first Thursday of each month. 7-9 p.m. Suggested donation $5; children under 12 free. Yachats Commons. Hwy 101 and W. Fifth St. Yachats, Oregon.

December 2. Oregon Coast Chamber Orchestra Winter Concert. 7 p.m. $10. Yachats Community Presbyterian Church. 360 W. Seventh St. Yachats, Oregon.

December 3-4. Yachats Ladies Club Christmas Bazaar. Crafts made by the Ladies Club members include aprons, quilts, afghans, wall hangings, pot holders, potato bakers, casserole carriers, bake sale table, and much more. 10 a.m.-4 p.m. YLC Clubhouse. 286 W. Third St. Yachats, Oregon.

December 4. Lions Pancake Breakfast with Santa. Breakfast includes all you can eat pancakes, eggs over easy, choice of ham or sausage, milk, tea, or coffee. Arts and crafts and other activities, including pictures with Santa, provided by the Yachats Youth & Family Activities Program. 7:30-11:30 a.m. Yachats Lions Hall. W. Fourth and Pontiac. Yachats, Oregon.

December 5. Winter Celebration Opening Ceremony. The Opening Ceremony is held at the Little Log Church Museum followed by a performance by the Sweet Adelines at the Yachats Ladies Clubhouse. Refreshments provided by the Yachats Ladies Club. 7 p.m. W. Third St. and Pontiac. Yachats, Oregon.

December 10. Christmas In Waldport & Candlelight Bridge Walk. Event begins with the arrival of Santa by fire truck and the annual Bridge Walk from about 6:30-7 p.m. Waldport, Oregon.

December 10. Monmouth Taiko Drummers. Taiko weaves rhythm, melody and movement into a powerful musical art that is best experienced in a live performance. 6:30-10 p.m. $10. Yachats Commons. Hwy 101 & W. Fifth St. Yachats, Oregon.

December 10, 11, 17, 18. Heceta Lightstation Victorian Christmas Open House. The Queen Ann style Keeper's House will be decorated with Victorian flourishes inside and out. Enjoy warm drinks and treats and performances by local musicians. Shuttle service will be offered from Heceta Head Lighstation State Scenic Area parking lot to the front door. 4-7 p.m. Hwy 101, 14 miles south of Yachats, Oregon.

December 11. Sing Noel! Featuring seasonal music performed by the Chancel Choir, Organ and Campanas Del Mar Handbells. Arrive early for seating! Refreshments to follow. 3 p.m. Yachats Community Presbyterian Church. 360 W. Seventh St. Yachats, Oregon.

December 15. Yachats Movie Night. Friends of the Yachats Commons offers free movies in the Yachats Commons. Hwy 101 and W. Fifth St. Yachats, Oregon.

December 21. Winter Solstice Community Bonfire. Held in the Pavilion behind the Yachats Commons. 4 p.m. W. Fourth St & Hwy 101. Yachats, Oregon.

December 26-January 1. Winter Whale Watch. Whale watch interpreters at Cape Perpetua Visitors’ Center and Cook’s Chasm. 10 a.m.-1 p.m. Yachats, Oregon.

January 1. New Year’s Peace Walk. 10 a.m.-1 p.m. Join the Yachats Trails Committee for an invigorating walk from the Commons to the Amanda Statue where the group will take a few moments to offer blessings for peace in in the New Year. Meet at the Yachats Commons. Hwy 101 & W. Fourth St. Yachats, Oregon.



More About Oregon Coast hotels, lodging.....

More About Oregon Coast Restaurants, Dining.....

LATEST OREGON COAST NEWS STORIES

Back to Oregon Coast

Contact Advertise on BeachConnection.net