Oregon Coast's Last Month of Summer: Yachats and Florence Events

Published 07/14/2012

(Yachats, Oregon) – Indulge in massive doses of summer fun on the central Oregon coast in August, with a host of events and happenings that add whole new dimensions to bounding about the beaches. From ballet, visual arts, live music, theater, wine to an outdoor farmer’s market or two, you’ll want to check out Yachats and Florence in the last month of summer. (Above: the stone shelter at Cape Perpetua)

This preview begins with Florence events in August and then followed by those in Yachats.

August 3. Cinderella: A Rock Opera Ballet. Ballet Fantastique presents an original version of Cinderella, where the ball is a 1964 prom. Florence Events Center. 715 Quince St. Florence, Oregon. 541-997-1994. www.eventcenter.org.

August 4. Siuslaw High School Hall of Fame & Booster Club Dinner/Auction. 3:30-10 p.m. Florence Events Center. 715 Quince St. Florence, Oregon. 541-997-1994. www.eventcenter.org.

August 10-11. Relay For Life. Starts at noon on Friday. There are many ways to help. You can join a team, sponsor a team, purchase luminaries or volunteer time. The theme for this year is “We believe in Magic ... Relay, Hope, Life.” Miller Park. Florence, Oregon. 541-997-3441.

August 11. Artists Reception: Krystoff-Scott and Gilday. 5-7 p.m. Florence Events Center. 715 Quince St. Florence, Oregon. 541-997-1994. www.eventcenter.org.

August 11. Cascade Chorus. The Cascade Chorus is a performing group based in Eugene, Oregon specializing in the barbershop sound. 7 p.m. Florence Events Center. 715 Quince St. Florence, Oregon. 541-997-1994. www.eventcenter.org.

August 18. Xwest Huck Fest Pro/Am Sandboard Competition. For the first time, world champion sandboarders compete in Florence. 2-4 p.m. Sand Master Park. 5351 Hwy 101. Florence, Oregon.



August 18-19. Annual Coin Show. Close to 50 vendors from Oregon, Washington, Idaho, California, and as far away as Connecticut will participate. Exhibitors will display coins from the U.S. and around the world, including Greek and Roman coins, territorial gold coins, and hundreds more. 9 a.m.-5 p.m. Florence Events Center. 715 Quince St. Florence, Oregon. 541-997-1994. www.eventcenter.org.

August 31. Curt Peters Photography and other artists. Local photographer Curt Peters shows his world-class photographs in Gallery One. Liz Johnson displays her work in the glass case. The FEC art committee opens their mixed media show in Gallery Five, continuing through October. Florence Events Center. 715 Quince St. Florence, Oregon. 541-997-1994. www.eventcenter.org.

YACHATS, WALDPORT

Nightly. Live music at the Drift Inn Restaurant and Pub. Live music from 6:30-9 p.m. nightly. 124 Hwy 101. Yachats, Oregon. 541-547-4477.

Every Tuesday. Salsa Class. 6:30-7:30 p.m. Community welcome for beginners and advanced salsa dancing. Yachats Commons Multi-Purpose Room. 441 Hwy 101 N. Yachats, Oregon.

Every Wednesday. Waldport Farmers Market. Fresh produce, crafts and gifts. 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Waldport Community Center. 265 E. Hwy 34. Waldport, Oregon.

Every Wednesday. Rhythm Weavers Drumming. 7-9 p.m. Yachats Commons Meeting Room #3. 441 Hwy 101 N. Yachats, Oregon.

Every Friday. Beer tasting at the Wine Place. 4-7 p.m. Hwy 101 & W. Fourth St. Yachats, Oregon. 541-547-5275.

Every Saturday. Wine tasting at the Wine Place. 1-4 p.m. Hwy 101 & W. Fourth St. Yachats, Oregon. 541-547-5275.

Every Saturday and Sunday. Live music at the Yachats Underground Pub. 125 Ocean View Dr. Yachats, Oregon. 541-547-4600.

Every Sunday. Yachats Farmers Market. Offering locally grown organic produce and plants and locally made natural crafts. 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Yachats Commons. 441 Hwy 101 N. Yachats, Oregon.

June 18-August 24. Camp Yachats. Week-long summer programs for 4 to 6 year old children. Arts & crafts, cooking, music, reading, outdoor adventures and more! Every Monday, Wednesday, and Friday. 10:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. Room 4. 441 Hwy 101 N. Yachats, Oregon. 541-547-4599.

June 25-August 24. Camp YOUGOTTAWANNA. Week-long summer day camp program for kids 6 years old and up. Weekly themes, indoor and outdoor adventures, science, arts and crafts, and much more! Every Monday, Tuesday, Wednesday, Thursday and Friday. 1-5 p.m. 441 Hwy 101 N. Yachats, Oregon. 541-547-4599.

August 2. Yachats Big Band. Dance to the music of this 17-piece band on the first Thursday of each month. 7-9 p.m. Suggested donation $5; children under 12 free. Yachats Commons. 441 Hwy 101 N. Yachats, Oregon.

August 4-5. Pathways to Transformation. Holistic health, psychics and crafts fair. Sponsored by Chuckling Cherubs. The Fair Cafe will serve lunch and snacks. A small weekend pass donation includes all the seminars. Children 12 and under are free. 9 a.m.-5 p.m. Yachats Commons. 441 Hwy 101 N. Yachats, Oregon.

August 7, 14. Dream Big — Read! Storytelling for children 4 years and up followed by a walk to the Commons for Native American legends with Lisa Brown. Learn to make a 4-directions bracelet and see (and buy!) Lisa’s crafts. Free and open to the public. 10 a.m.-noon. Public Library. 560 West Seventh St. Yachats, Oregon.

August 9. Tiptons Sax Quartet. Community concert with original music, jazz, and modern classics. 6-10 p.m. Commons Multi-Purpose Room. Yachats Commons. 441 Hwy 101 N. Yachats, Oregon.

August 14. Puppet Show: Batunia’s Nocturnal Wonderland. Part of the Yachats Summer Reading Program. 10 a.m.-noon. Commons Multi-Purpose Room. Yachats Commons. 441 Hwy 101 N. Yachats, Oregon.

August 16. Yachats Movie Night. Friends of the Yachats Commons offers free movies. 6:30 p.m. Yachats Commons. 441 Hwy 101 N. Yachats, Oregon.

August 18. Yachats River Valley Farm Tour. Meet “up the river folks” who are using their land to raise everything from llamas to edible flowers. Visit up to seven farms, survey the operations and purchase locally produced products, including honey, vegetables, herbs and more. 10 a.m.-5 p.m. 8 N. Yachats River Valley Road. Yachats, Oregon. 541-547-4461.

August 21. Yachats Academy Lecture: “Fracking: No Way!” With speaker Tom Kerns. 5-9 p.m. Yachats Commons. 441 Hwy 101 N. Yachats, Oregon.

August 24. Live music: Terry Robb. A benefit for the Yachats Youth and Family Activities Program. 5-9 p.m. Yachats Commons. 441 Hwy 101 N. Yachats, Oregon.

August 24. Families Together Dinner & Reading. An evening of dinner, reading and crafts for children and families. 6-8 p.m. Yachats Community Presbyterian Church. Yachats, Oregon.

