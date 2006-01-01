Central Oregon Coast October: Yachats, Florence, Waldport Events

Published 09/25/2013

(Yachats, Oregon) – From the very central point on the Oregon coast to the lively streets of Yachats and Waldport, things keep moving in fun directions in October. The little towns of Florence, Yachats and Waldport remain big on interesting events and activities. This events preview begins with Florence calendar items, followed by Yachats.

Every Thursday. Karaoke. 6-9 p.m. Tavolo Restaurant and Lounge. 1201 35th St. Florence, Oregon. 541-997-4623.

October 4. New Gallery Shows Open. Art by Jowana Gosselin and Nina Toepher is exhibited in Gallery One. The FEC Art Committee mixed media show continues in Gallery Five. Florence Events Center. 715 Quince St. Florence, Oregon. 541-997-1994. www.eventcenter.org.

October 5. Indoor Yard Sale. Bargain items, antiques, tools, collectibles, prints, table linens, glass, jewelry, miniatures, music, and much more. 8 a.m.-2 p.m. Florence Events Center. 715 Quince St. Florence, Oregon. 541-997-1994. www.eventcenter.org.

October 12. Second Saturday Gallery Tour. Join a self-guided gallery walking tour, featuring Backstreet Gallery, Vardanian Gallery, the Silver Lining, Siuslaw Library, the River Gallery, and Old Town Coffee. 3-5 p.m. Florence, Oregon. 541-902-8575.

October 12. Gallery 5 Artists Reception. 5-7 p.m. Florence Events Center. 715 Quince St. Florence, Oregon. 541-997-1994. www.eventcenter.org.

October 12. Live music: Spyro Gyra. This five-piece American jazz fusion band originally formed in the mid-70s. They are among the most prolific as well as commercially successful groups in this genre. Adults $30. Kids $10. 7 p.m. Florence Events Center. 715 Quince St. Florence, Oregon. 541-997-1994. www.eventcenter.org.

October 16. Vans Fans Fundraiser. 11:30 p.m. Florence Events Center. 715 Quince St. Florence, Oregon. 541-997-1994. www.eventcenter.org.

October 19. Live music: Emerald City Jazz Kings - At the Jazz Band Ball. A survey of early jazz from the Original Dixie Land Jazz Band to Louis Armstrong. Adults $26. Youth $13. 1:30 p.m. Florence Events Center. 715 Quince St. Florence, Oregon. 541-997-1994. www.eventcenter.org.

October 21. SDS Band Concert. Siuslaw school bands perform a free concert. 7 p.m. Florence Events Center. 715 Quince St. Florence, Oregon. 541-997-1994. www.eventcenter.org.

October 25-26. Heceta Head Coastal Conference. Florence Events Center. 715 Quince St. Florence, Oregon. 541-997-1994. www.eventcenter.org.

October 28. Siuslaw School District Band. 7 p.m. Florence Events Center. 715 Quince St. Florence, Oregon. 541-997-1994. www.eventcenter.org.

October 31. Senior Expo. 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Florence Events Center. 715 Quince St. Florence, Oregon. 541-997-1994. www.eventcenter.org.

From Yachats and Florence

Nightly. Live music at the Drift Inn Restaurant and Pub. Live music from 6:30-9 p.m. 124 Hwy 101. Yachats, Oregon. 541-547-4477. Find Yachats lodging here.

Every Tuesday. Salsa class. Community welcome, beginners to advanced. 6:30 p.m. Yachats Commons. 441 Hwy 101 N. Yachats, Oregon. 541-547-3565.

Every Wednesday. Waldport Wednesday Market. Approximately 65 vendors featuring fresh produce, flowers, plants, art works and crafts. 10 a.m.-6 p.m. Waldport Community Center. 265 Hwy 34. Waldport, Oregon.

Every Wednesday. Bike Repair. Rick from Green Bikes will be working with local youth to repair bikes on a donation basis with profits going back to the Green Bikes nonprofit program. Yachats Commons. 441 Hwy 101 N. Yachats, Oregon. 541-547-3565.

Every Wednesday. Non-denominational meditation. All are welcome to come experience the restorative powers of this peace-filled quiet time. 7-8 p.m. The Little Log Church. 328 W. Third St. Yachats, Oregon.

Every Wednesday. Rhythm Weavers Drumming. 7-9 p.m. Yachats Commons Meeting Room #3. 441 Hwy 101 N. Yachats, Oregon. 541-547-3565.

Every Thursday. Indoor Park. A playgroup for children 0-6 and their caregivers to take advantage of educational and stimulating activity stations. 12:30-2 p.m. Yachats Commons Meeting Room #4. 441 Hwy 101 N. Yachats, Oregon. 541-547-3565.

Every Thursday. Acoustic Music Jam. Join our local group and play your heart out. Some Thursdays are great, some not so much. But you can join and make it better. 7 p.m.-2:30 a.m. Yachats Underground Pub & Grub. 125 Ocean View Dr. Yachats, Oregon.

Every Sunday. Yachats Farmers Market. Offering locally grown organic produce and plants and locally made natural crafts. 9 a.m.-2 p.m. Yachats Commons. 441 Hwy 101 N. 541-961-3295. yachatsfarmersmarket.webs.com.

October 3. Yachats Big Band. Dance to the music of this 17-piece band on the first Thursday of each month. 7-9 p.m. Suggested donation $5; children under 12 free. Yachats Commons. 441 Hwy 101 N. Yachats, Oregon. 541-547-3565.

October 6. Contra Dance. Noon to 6 p.m. Yachats Commons Multi-Purpose Room. 441 Hwy 101 N. Yachats, Oregon. 541-547-3565.

October 6. Animal Blessing. 3-4 p.m. Little Log Church. 328 W. Third St. Yachats, Oregon.

October 11, 12, 13, 17, 18, 19, 24, 25, 26. Live Theater: “The Little Theater’s Production of Hamlet.” A sophisticated New York director with a successful Off Broadway season under her belt reluctantly travels to West Virginia to direct Hamlet under the auspices of a grant for “under-served regions.” $10. 7:30 p.m. Yachats Commons. 441 Hwy 101 N. Yachats, Oregon. 541-547-3565.

October 12. Lecture: Red Sky at Morning: Ethics and the Environmental Emergencies. Dr. Kathleen Dean Moore of Oregon State University will speak on ethics and climate change. 6:30-8 p.m. Yachats Commons Multi-Purpose Room. 441 Hwy 101 N. Yachats, Oregon. 541-547-3565.

October 13. Yachats Song Circle. 3-5 p.m. Meeting Room #8. Yachats Commons. 441 Hwy 101 N. Yachats, Oregon. 541-547-3565.

October 18-20. 14th Annual Yachats Mushroom Festival. Experience a tasty weekend of delectable wild forest mushroom cuisine, culinary markets, wine and beer tasting and live entertainment. In addition, have a fun time learning all about mushrooms, the role of fungi in forest ecology, how to grow your own culinary mushrooms, and much more. A team of educators join this festival annually to give talks and lead mushroom walks, and provide exhibits and workshops. You may also take a culinary mushrooms cooking class or attend a mushroom cooking demonstration. Guided mushroom walks and fungi exhibits are free and open to the public. Yachats Commons, About Town and Cape Perpetua. Yachats, Oregon. 800-929-0477. www.yachats.org.

October 18. Families Together. Join us for dinner, crafts and reading. 6-8 p.m. Yachats Presbyterian Church. 360 W. Seventh St. Yachats, Oregon.

October 20. Open Mic Night. An evening of fun and music, poetry and performances. 7-9 p.m. Green Salmon Coffee Shoppe. 220 Highway 101. Yachats, Oregon.

October 31. Fish Tales and More – on and around the Coral Reefs. Marine Scientist Bori Olla presents underwater videos that depict reef creatures great and small as they interact with one another and the coral reef environment. Suggested donation is $5. Yachats Commons, Hwy 101 & W 5th St, Yachats. Oregon.

