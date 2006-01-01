March on the Oregon Coast: Spring Break in Florence, Yachats, Waldport

Published 02/16/2012

(Yachats, Oregon) – No need to “beware the Ides of March” on the central Oregon coast - to paraphrase Shakespeare - as the entire month brings spring break and a bevy of engaging events such as whale watch week, the beach clean-up and loads of music, theater and reading stuff to do.

March 2-4. Home and Garden Show. 9 a.m.-5 p.m. each day. Florence Events Center. 715 Quince St. Florence, Oregon. 541-997-1994. www.eventcenter.org.

March 9. Emerald City Jazz Kings: “Here Come the Blondes!” Shirley Andress and company pay tribute to ladies like Ginger Rogers, Priscilla Lane, June Allyson, Betty Hutton and Marilyn Monroe. 7:30 p.m. Florence Events Center. 715 Quince St. Florence, Oregon. 541-997-1994. www.eventcenter.org.

March 15. K-5 PTA Talent Show. 7-9 p.m. Florence Events Center. 715 Quince St. Florence, Oregon. 541-997-1994. www.eventcenter.org.

March 23. Seacoast Entertainment Association presents Boston Brass. From exciting classical arrangements to burning jazz standards, Boston Brass treats audiences to a unique brand of entertainment which captivates all ages. Pre-concert talk at 6:15 p.m. Concert at 7 p.m. Florence Events Center. 715 Quince St. Florence, Oregon. 541-997-1994. www.eventcenter.org.

March 24-31. Oregon Whale Watching Week. Volunteers line points along the Oregon Coast to help visitors spy gray whales as they migrate north. Find them at spots just north of Florence, such as near the Sea Lion Caves. whalespoken.org.

March 31. Solv Annual Spring Beach Cleanup on Oregon Coast. Join Oregonians from across the state to celebrate nearly three decades of beach cleanups along the entire Oregon coastline. Meet at various spots around Florence. Register online. 10 a.m.-1 p.m. www.solv.org.

YACHATS, WALDPORT

Nightly. Live music at the Drift Inn Restaurant and Pub. Live music from 6:30-9 p.m. nightly. 124 Hwy 101. Yachats, Oregon. 541-547-4477.

Every Wednesday. Rhythm Weavers Drumming. 7-9 p.m. Yachats Commons Meeting Room #3. 441 Hwy 101 N. Yachats, Oregon.

Every Saturday. Live music at the Yachats Underground Pub. 125 Ocean View Dr. Yachats, Oregon. 541-547-4600.

Every Saturday. Wine tasting at the Wine Place. 1-4 p.m. Hwy 101 & W. Fourth St. Yachats, Oregon. 541-547-5275.

March 1. Yachats Big Band. Dance to the music of this 17-piece band on the first Thursday of each month. 7-9 p.m. Suggested donation $5; children under 12 free. Yachats Commons. Hwy 101 and W. Fifth St. Yachats, Oregon.

March 2-4. Beachside Writers. Writers workshop presented by Bob Welch. 8 a.m.-3 p.m. daily. Yachats Commons Multi-Purpose Room. 441 Hwy 101 N. Yachats, Oregon.

March 15. Yachats Movie Night. Friends of the Yachats Commons offers free movies. 6:30 p.m. Yachats Commons. Hwy 101 & W. Fifth St. Yachats, Oregon.

March 17-18. Original Yachats Arts and Crafts Fair. With 65 Pacific Northwest artists and crafters offering original paintings, handcrafted jewelry, art glass, pottery, woodwork and more, plus food, music and toys. Saturday 9 a.m.-5 p.m. Sunday 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Yachats Commons. Hwy 101 & W. Fifth St. Yachats, Oregon.

March 17, 18, 24, 25. Ladies Club Spring Craft Bazaar & Luncheon. Crafts made by Ladies Club members include knit items, aprons, quilts, afghans, wall hangings, and much more. Lunch on Saturday with famous Ladies Club pies. 10 a.m.-4 p.m. each day. 286 W. Third St. Yachats, Oregon.

March 22-25. Friends of Yachats Library Book Sale. Thursday 11 a.m.-5 p.m. Friday-Sunday 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Yachats Commons Multi-Purpose Room. 441 Hwy 101 N. Yachats, Oregon.

March 24-31. Oregon Coast Whale Watching Week. Volunteers line points along the Oregon Coast to help visitors spy gray whales as they migrate north. Find them in the Yachats area around Cape Perpetua, and just north of Florence. whalespoken.org.

March 31. Solv annual spring beach cleanup. Join Oregonians from across the state to celebrate nearly three decades of beach cleanups along the entire Oregon coastline. Meet at various spots around Yachats, Waldport. Register online. 10 a.m.-1 p.m. www.solv.org.

