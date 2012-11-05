June Preview for Central Oregon Coast: Yachats, Florence Events

Published 05/11/2012

(Yachats, Oregon) – Music, helicopters, sand castle-making, airplanes, wine tasting, golf and yes, Fourth of July fireworks – and fireworks on the third of July. Such are the June and early summer offerings in the central Oregon coast hotspots of Florence and Yachats, and even Waldport.

The preview begins with Florence and then Yachats follows.

June 1-28. Ursula Dittl: Kelp and flax fibers art. Ursula is well know in Florence and other coastal venues for her unique sculptures made of kelp and fiber. Meet the artist in person at a reception on Friday, June 15, from 5-7 p.m. Gallery One. Florence Events Center. 715 Quince St. Florence, Oregon. 541-997-1994. www.eventcenter.org.

June 1-2. Pacific Arts Dance Company: “Dreamscape.” Dreamscape is an expression and reflection of young imagination. This performance incorporates poetry and live guitar, as well as dance and acting. 7 p.m. Florence Events Center. 715 Quince St. Florence, Oregon. 541-997-1994. www.eventcenter.org.

June 2. Fore Kids Golf Classic. A benefit for the Boys & Girls Club of Western Lane County. 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Sandpines Golf Links. 1201 35th St. Florence, Oregon.

June 4. Siuslaw High School Band Concert. SHS band presents its spring concert. 7-9 p.m. Florence Events Center. 715 Quince St. Florence, Oregon. 541-997-1994. www.eventcenter.org.

June 9. ArtWalk. Enjoy Florence Events Center gallery shows and then tour other outstanding Florence galleries and studios. 3 p.m. Florence Events Center. 715 Quince St. Florence, Oregon. 541-997-1994. www.eventcenter.org.

June 15-17. Live theater: “Is He Dead?” The Last Resort Players present “Is He Dead?” Friday 7 p.m. Saturday 2 p.m. and 7 p.m. Sunday 2 p.m. Florence Events Center. 715 Quince St. Florence, Oregon. 541-997-1994. www.eventcenter.org.

June 16-17. Sand Sculpting Weekend. Learn how to sculpt sand. 10 a.m.-6 p.m. Sand Master Park. 5351 Hwy 101. Florence, Oregon.

June 23. Florence Indoor Yard Sale. Bargains galore at this popular twice-yearly event. 8 a.m.-2 p.m. $1 admission. Florence Events Center. 715 Quince St. Florence, Oregon. 541-997-1994. www.eventcenter.org.

June 29. Art opening: Lynda Bare & Friends. Local photographers come together to show their work. 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Gallery One. Florence Events Center. 715 Quince St. Florence, Oregon. 541-997-1994. www.eventcenter.org.

June 30. Wings & Wheels Aircraft Fly-In and Car Show. The show is open to anyone with a show-worthy car. Helicopter and bi-plane rides will be available, weather permitting. Proceeds benefit the Lions Club, the Friends of the Airport Association and the local high school wrestling team. For more information, contact Cal Applebee at the Florence Chamber of Commerce 541-997-3128, or Mike Groshong with the Lions Club at 541-997-2687. 10 a.m.-3 p.m. Florence Municipal Airport. 2001 Airport Way. Florence, Oregon.

YACHATS, WALDPORT

Nightly. Live music at the Drift Inn Restaurant and Pub. Live music from 6:30-9 p.m. nightly. 124 Hwy 101. Yachats, Oregon. 541-547-4477.

Every Tuesday. Salsa Class. 6:30-7:30 p.m. Community welcome for beginners and advanced salsa dancing. Yachats Commons Multi-Purpose Room. 441 Hwy 101 N. Yachats, Oregon.

Every Wednesday. Waldport Farmers Market. Fresh produce, crafts and gifts. 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Waldport Community Center. 265 E. Hwy 34. Waldport, Oregon.

Every Wednesday. Rhythm Weavers Drumming. 7-9 p.m. Yachats Commons Meeting Room #3. 441 Hwy 101 N. Yachats, Oregon.

Every Friday. Beer tasting at the Wine Place. 4-7 p.m. Hwy 101 & W. Fourth St. Yachats, Oregon. 541-547-5275.

Every Saturday. Wine tasting at the Wine Place. 1-4 p.m. Hwy 101 & W. Fourth St. Yachats, Oregon. 541-547-5275.

Every Saturday and Sunday. Live music at the Yachats Underground Pub. 125 Ocean View Dr. Yachats, Oregon. 541-547-4600.

Every Sunday. Yachats Farmers Market. Offering locally grown organic produce and plants and locally made natural crafts. 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Yachats Commons. 441 Hwy 101 N. Yachats, Oregon.

June 7. Yachats Big Band. Dance to the music of this 17-piece band on the first Thursday of each month. 7-9 p.m. Suggested donation $5; children under 12 free. Yachats Commons. 441 Hwy 101 N. Yachats, Oregon.

June 15. School’s Out Community Dance. Join us for a fun celebration of the beginning of summer vacation. Family Dance 7-8:30 p.m. Time for Teens 8:30-10 p.m. Yachats Commons Multi-Purpose Room. 441 Hwy 101 N. Yachats, Oregon.

June 21. Yachats Movie Night. Friends of the Yachats Commons offers free movies. 6:30 p.m. Yachats Commons. 441 Hwy 101 N. Yachats, Oregon.

June 22. Families Together Dinner & Reading. An evening of dinner, reading and crafts for children and families. 6-8 p.m. Yachats Community Presbyterian Church. Yachats, Oregon.

June 28-30. Art/Writing Workshop. “Your Life ... What’s Next?”: a three-day workshop to explore your life story through discussion, guided writing, and creative art making. All supplies and art materials will be provided. Plus a cookie! $25 a day. $60 for all three days. To register, contact Sandy Mier at sandymier@gmail.com or 602-677-4768. 2118 Hwy 101 N., Building #1. Yachats, Oregon.

June 29-July 7. Yachats Arts Guild Exhibition. The Yachats Arts Guild presents its summer exhibition of outstanding art, including original oil, watercolor, and acrylic paintings, sculptures, and photography. 9:30 a.m.-5 p.m. Yachats Commons Room 8. 441 Hwy. 101 N. Yachats, Oregon.

July 3. Waldport Fireworks. Annual fireworks display. Waldport, Oregon.

July 4. Yachats La De Da Parade and fireworks. Fun, whimsical, low-tech La De Da Parade at noon sponsored by the Yachats Area Chamber of Commerce. Great food, entertainment and music all afternoon and evening about town. Spectacular fireworks at sundown over the Yachats Bay. Yachats, Oregon.

More About Yachats Lodging.....

More About Oregon Coast Restaurants, Dining.....

Keywords: Florence events, summer, Pacific City, Cannon Beach, Yachats, Depoe Bay, Newport, Lincoln City, Oceanside, Astoria, Oregon coast, travel.

LATEST OREGON COAST NEWS STORIES