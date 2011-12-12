Follow Oregon Coast updates at

Oregon Coast in January: Winter Preview for Florence, Yachats, Waldport

Published 12/12/2011

(Yachats, Oregon) – In upper Lane County and the southern end of Lincoln County, things actually heat up a bit as the winter chill kicks in around this part of the central Oregon coast. Florence and Yachats bloom with music, theater, outdoors activities and even a festival for agate buffs (above: Ocean Beach Picnic Ground between Yachats and Florence).

The January calendar begins with Florence listings, and then spotlights Yachats.

January 12. Winter Folk Festival Kids Concert. 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Florence Events Center. 715 Quince St. Florence, Oregon. 541-997-1994. www.eventcenter.org.

January 14-15. Winter Folk Festival. Two legendary folk groups headline the 2012 Winter Folk Festival. Tom Chapin and Friends appear on the main stage at 7:30 p.m. on Saturday. We Five appear at 3:30 p.m. on Sunday. In addition, Saturday’s lineup features C. Daniel Boling, Border Radio, Coty Hogue, Hank & Claire and Three Together. On Sunday’s schedule are Abby Mae and the Homeschool Boys, John Hill, and Backwater Opera. Florence Events Center. 715 Quince St. Florence, Oregon. 541-997-1994. www.winterfolkfestival.org.

January 21. S.E.A. presents Valeri Glava. Valeri Glava on the violin with pianist Lee Tomboulain. Pre-concert talk 6:15-7 p.m. Concert at 7 p.m. Florence Events Center. 715 Quince St. Florence, Oregon. 541-997-1994. www.eventcenter.org.

YACHATS, WALDPORT

Nightly. Live music at the Drift Inn Restaurant and Pub. Live music from 6:30-9 p.m. nightly. 124 Hwy 101. Yachats, Oregon. 541-547-4477.

Every Friday and Saturday. Live music at the Adobe Resort Lounge. 1555 Hwy 101. Yachats, Oregon. 541-547-3141.

Every Saturday. Live music at the Yachats Underground Pub. 125 Ocean View Dr. Yachats, Oregon. 541-547-4600.

Every Saturday. Wine tasting at the Wine Place. 1-4 p.m. Hwy 101 & W. Fourth St. Yachats, Oregon. 541-547-5275.

January 1. New Year’s Peace Walk. 10 a.m.-1 p.m. Join the Yachats Trails Committee for an invigorating walk from the Commons to the Amanda Statue where the group will take a few moments to offer blessings for peace in the New Year. Meet at the Yachats Commons. Hwy 101 & W. Fourth St. Yachats, Oregon.

January 5. Yachats Big Band. Dance to the music of this 17-piece band on the first Thursday of each month. 7-9 p.m. Suggested donation $5; children under 12 free. Yachats Commons. Hwy 101 and W. Fifth St. Yachats, Oregon.

January 19. Yachats Movie Night. Friends of the Yachats Commons offers free movies in the Yachats Commons. Hwy 101 and W. Fifth St. Yachats, Oregon.

January 21-22. Yachats Agate Festival and Gem, Mineral, and Fossil Show. Spectacular displays and family-friendly learning opportunities. 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Yachats Commons. Hwy 101 and W. Fourth St. Yachats, Oregon.

January 28. Yachats Lions Annual Crab Feed. All-you-can-eat crab with french bread, cole slaw, baked beans, soda or coffee. First seating at 12:30 p.m. at Yachats Commons. Second seating at 4 p.m. at Yachats Commons and Yachats Lions Hall. $25. Yachats, Oregon.

