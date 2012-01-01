Yachats, Florence in November: Oregon Coast Winter Preview

Published 10/14/2012

By Anne Marie DiStefano and Staff Contributions

(Yachats, Oregon) – If you want plenty of wintry coastal fun, then hanging out in the central Oregon coast towns of Florence and Yachats will be your ticket in November. A variety of live music and art happenings take place in those charming burghs, including the much-lauded Celtic Fest in Yachats. A nice sampling of food, wine and live theater events take place, and the holidays get off to a flying start late in the month with the very glowing atmosphere of Yachats and its winter celebration. (Above: Strawberry Hill beach access between Yachats and Florence)

The preview of central Oregon coast happenings in November starts with Florence and ends with Yachats listings.

November 2-December 30. Celebrate Arts! More than 150 pieces of 2-D and 3-D art and photography will be on display through December 30. This is one of the largest juried art shows on the coast and includes a special youth art competition along with works by professional artists from throughout the region. Florence Events Center. 715 Quince St. Florence, Oregon. 541-997-1994. www.eventcenter.org.

November 6. Tierra Santa Flamenco Show. Singer Jesús Montoya is a true master of the flamenco arts. In addition to his Spanish and European touring credentials, he has toured tirelessly with major flamenco companies throughout the United States and Canada. Appearing in addition to Montoya are guitarist Bobby de Sofia, along with dancers Ricardo Chavez and Savannah Fuentes. Adults $23. Students $12. Kids 12 and under $10. 7 p.m. Florence Events Center. 715 Quince St. Florence, Oregon. 541-997-1994. www.eventcenter.org.

November 10. Art Walk. Join in this monthly event for an in-depth look at the 2012 Celebrate Arts! winners in painting, photography, and sculpture. 3-5 p.m. Florence Events Center. 715 Quince St. Florence, Oregon. 541-997-1994. www.eventcenter.org

November 10. Caring Pregnancy Center Banquet. 6:30 p.m. Florence Events Center. 715 Quince St. Florence, Oregon. 541-997-1994. www.eventcenter.org.

November 16. Pianist Julian Gargiulo. A dynamic classical pianist who renders the compositions of renowned masters with extraordinary passion and precision, and fills the concert hall with his personal brand of charm, humor and charisma. Pre-concert talk at 6:15 p.m. Concert at 7p.m. Florence Events Center. 715 Quince St. Florence, Oregon. 541-997-1994. www.eventcenter.org.

November 25. Live music: The FloTones. Renowned for their exquisite vocal harmonies, the FloTones will be performing beloved carols as well as non-traditional holiday music. Admission is free, but cash contributions and food donations are encouraged. All proceeds will benefit Florence Food Share. 3 p.m. Florence Events Center. 715 Quince St. Florence, Oregon. 541-997-1994. www.eventcenter.org.

November 30. Art Fest. Artisans from up and down the coast show off their newest and best creations in pottery, woodworking, fractal art, jewelry, and much more. 4-7:30 p.m. Florence Events Center. 715 Quince St. Florence, Oregon. 541-997-1994. www.eventcenter.org.

November 30. Empty Bowls. An event to benefit Florence Food Share, the local food pantry, which serves more than 600 families a month. 5-7:30 p.m. Florence Events Center. 715 Quince St. Florence, Oregon. 541-997-1994. www.eventcenter.org

YACHATS, WALDPORT

Nightly. Live music at the Drift Inn Restaurant and Pub. Live music from 6:30-9 p.m. nightly. 124 Hwy 101. Yachats, Oregon. 541-547-4477.

Every Monday-Friday. Rec PLUS. After school activities for youth ages 6 and up, including gardening, science, arts & crafts, reading, ping pong, pool, Wii, board games, homework help, guitar lessons, baking and more. 3:45-6 p.m. Recreation PLUS. 441 Hwy 101 N. Yachats, Oregon.

Every Wednesday. Rhythm Weavers Drumming. 7-9 p.m. Yachats Commons Meeting Room #3. 441 Hwy 101 N. Yachats, Oregon.

Every Friday. Beer tasting at the Wine Place. 4-7 p.m. Hwy 101 & W. Fourth St. Yachats, Oregon. 541-547-5275.

Every Saturday. Wine tasting at the Wine Place. 1-4 p.m. Hwy 101 & W. Fourth St. Yachats, Oregon. 541-547-5275.

November 1. Yachats Big Band. Dance to the music of this 17-piece band on the first Thursday of each month. 7-9 p.m. Suggested donation $5; children under 12 free. Yachats Commons. 441 Hwy 101 N. Yachats, Oregon. 541-547-3565.

November 1, 8, 15, 22, 29. Nurturing Parenting class. Room #8. Yachats Commons. 441 Hwy 101 N. Yachats, Oregon. 541-547-3565.

November 3-4. Crafts on the Coast. 8 a.m.-6 p.m. Room #3. Yachats Commons. 441 Hwy 101 N. Yachats, Oregon. 541-547-3565.

November 8. Yachats Academy. Friends of the Yachats Commons present a lecture by marine biologist Bori Olla. 5:30-9:30 p.m. Yachats Commons. 441 Hwy 101 N. Yachats, Oregon.

November 9-11. Yachats Celtic Music Festival. Celebrating Celtic music, dance, art and culture. Events at Yachats Commons, Yachats Ladies' Club, and the Little Log Church. Yachats, Oregon. www.yachatscelticmusicfestival.com.

November 15. Yachats Movie Night. Friends of the Yachats Commons offers free movies. 6:30 p.m. Yachats Commons. 441 Hwy 101 N. Yachats, Oregon. 541-547-3565.

November 17, 18, 23, 24, 25, 30. Live theater: “Almost Maine.” As the northern lights hover in the star-filled sky above, residents of Almost, Maine, find themselves falling in and out of love in unexpected and often hilarious ways. $10. 7:30 p.m. Friday-Saturday. 2 p.m. Sunday. Yachats Commons. 441 Hwy 101 N. Yachats, Oregon. 541-547-3565.

November 23-January 1. Yachats Winter Celebration. The village is lit up and dressed in holiday cheer and offers a month-long series of holiday music, food and cultural events. Yachats, Oregon.

