Oregon Coast August Preview: Yachats, Waldport and Florence

Published 07/10/2011

(Yachats, Oregon) – Summer continues to sizzle in the Yachats and Florence area - on the central Oregon coast - at the end of the season, with music, nature walks, farmer's markets, wine tasting and bundles of activities for families, couples and those with more rugged, outdoor interests (above: sights just below Cape Perpetua, near Yachats).

It all begins in Florence:

August 13. Cascade Chorus 13th Annual Harbormasters Concert. Florence will once again be entertained by magical barbershop music from the 1950s and 1960s. 7-9 p.m. Florence Events Center. 715 Quince St. Florence, Oregon. 541-997-1994. www.eventcenter.org.

August 20-21. 14th Annual Florence Coin Show. Vendors, coin dealers and stamp dealers from all over the US. Free coin appraisals and no admission cost to the public. 9 a.m. – 5 p.m. Florence Events Center. 715 Quince St. Florence, Oregon. 541-997-1994. www.eventcenter.org.

August 27. Fourth Annual Summer Belly Dance Celebration. Festival dancing all day long, two workshops with Sagra, evening show with live music provided by the Mediterranean Raks Band. Workshops start at 10 a.m. Celebration dancing from 2-5 p.m. and gala evening show at 7 p.m. Florence Events Center. 715 Quince St. Florence, Oregon. 541-997-1994. www.eventcenter.org.

Yachats and Waldport

Every First Thursday of the Month – Yachats Big Band, at the Yachats Commons. Couples, families and singles are invited to dance to the Big Band Classics of Glen Miller, Count Basie, Duke Ellington and others. Alcohol- and smoke-free; light refreshments. 7 – 9 p.m. $5 donation for adults, kids free. Yachats Commons, at 441 N. Coast Hwy 101 (between 4th and 5th on Hwy 101) Yachats, Oregon. 541-265-2514.

Every Wednesday. Waldport Outdoor Market. Approximately 65 vendors featuring fresh produce, flowers, plants, art works and crafts.10 a.m.-6 p.m. Waldport Community Center. 265 Hwy. 34. Waldport, Oregon.

Every Tuesday. Guided Hikes at Cape Perpetua. 1 p.m. Ranger Carol Daviscourt will be leading a one and a half hour- to two hour-long "EcoTrek." Get an in-depth nature experience on your outdoor summer adventures. All activities are free, but a valid federal recreation pass is needed for parking or can be purchased at the Center. Call the Cape Perpetua Visitors' Center for more information on each hike, as well as to make a reservation for an EcoTrek. Cape Perpetua – just s. of Yachats, Oregon. 541-547-3289

Every Friday and Saturday. Live music at the Adobe Resort Lounge. 1555 Hwy 101. Yachats, Oregon. 541-547-3141.

Every Saturday. Wine tasting at the Wine Place. 1-4 p.m. Hwy 101 & W. Fourth St. Yachats, Oregon. 541-547-5275.



Every Sunday. Yachats Farmers Market. Locally grown organic produce and plants and locally made natural crafts. 9 a.m.-2 p.m. Yachats Commons. Hwy 101 & W. Fifth St. Yachats, Oregon.

August 6-7. Pathways to Transformation. Holistic health, psychics and crafts fair. Features over 60 booths and 25 seminars with topics covering health, well-being and spiritual development. 10 a.m.-7 p.m. Saturday. 9 a.m.-5 p.m. Sunday. Yachats Commons. Hwy 101 and W. Fifth St. Yachats, Oregon.

