An Oregon Winter Highlight: Yachats Celtic Fest in November

Published 10/24/2012

(Yachats, Oregon) – Tickets have already gone on sale for the massive Yachats Celtic Music Festival, now in its 11th year in the tiny Oregon coast village. Happening November 9 – 11, the three-day extravaganza boasts dozens of players and dancers in a blend of concerts, workshops and satellite events. Masters from the old country mix with the acclaimed north American Celtic artists to entertain and show off their skills in traditional genres and fusions of Celtic with more modern styles – in music, dancing, fashion and culture. (Above: Collen Raney Band performs on the central Oregon coast for the festival)

This year you get a mix of dancers, musicians and lecturers. Featured will be names such as Aoife Clancy; Lisa Ornstein and Dan Compton; Jamie Laval and Zac Leger; the Colleen Raney Band; F.J.”Seamus” Taylor; Anna Lee Foster; the Gothard Sisters; and The Town Pants.

Workshops on Celtic guitar techniques will be offered, as well as on playing the bodhran, Celtic knot art, rendering bagpipe music on the fiddle, step dancing and that always-catchy fiddle style. Other activities include a Celtic Arts Fair; an Open Session (a music jam for all), a traditional ceili-dance, with lessons, open to all ages; and a Celtic Fashion Show.

The Yachats Celtic Fest opens up on Friday night at 5 p.m. with the Celtic Crafts Fair and the first concert at 8 p.m.

On Saturday, you'll find cameo (intimate) performances, workshops, more of the Crafts Fair, plus afternoon and evening concerts. Sunday features an Open Session/music jam, the Ceili-dance, and the Fashion Show. There is even Celtic food available.

Discounted tickets are available in advance. Tickets are also available at the door.

Combo tickets for the whole festival are $100 in advance, $105 on-site. Other tickets for combination events or single events range from $10 to $43. All events take place at the Yachats Commons on Highway 101. 541-961-2915. www.YachatsCelticMusicFestival.com

