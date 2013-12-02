Celtic Gig on Feb 24 a Good Match for Misty Yachats, Oregon

Published 02/12/2013

(Yachats, Oregon) – The misty, dramatic oceanic ledges of the central Oregon coast town of Yachats seems a perfect backdrop to the dreamy sounds of Celtic music, and so it seems that genre has found a home for regular performances here. It's in that spirit that the little village hosts another major Celtic act in February, renowned fiddler Jamie Laval, who performs with Portland-based acoustic guitarist Dan Compton. The pair will perform two shows on Sunday, February 24 at the Little Log Church.

Toe-tapping melodies, amusing stories, rhythmic foot percussion, and poetry are featured in this "musical journey through the atmospheric Scottish Highlands."

Laval is a native of Seattle and initially studied classical violin at the Victoria Conservatory of Music, eventually making his living as a professional symphony musician, recording studio artist, improvising violinist, and contra dance fiddler. But his passion for the haunting sounds of rural Scottish folk music eventually usurped all other preoccupations, and he now devotes himself exclusively to Celtic music.

Laval creates rapt audiences with his passionate performances of traditional music of Scotland, Ireland, Brittany and Quebec, blending an ancient art form with stunning virtuosity and contemporary flair that

resonates with families, youth, seniors, and devotees of ethnic, jazz, and classical music.

In 2002 Jamie won the U.S. National Scottish Fiddle Championship and is now hailed as “One of North America’s finest practitioners of traditional Scottish music” (San Jose Mercury News) and “The next Alasdair Fraser” (Scotland Press and Post). His touring career includes over 100

engagements per year throughout the U.S. and Scotland.

Laval has appeared on the NBC Today Show, Dave Matthews’ Some Devil album, and performed for Her Majesty the Queen. Jamie’s newest album, Murmurs and Drones, won the popular vote for “Best World Traditional Album” in the 2012 Independent Music Awards.

The two Laval/Compton shows happen at 2 p.m. and at 7 p.m. Cost is $15 general, $8 students. Advance tickets are available at http://www.brownpapertickets.com/event/316996

Little Log Church, 328 West Third St., Yachats, Oregon. 541-547-4547.

